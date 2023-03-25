Scramble For Manchester United Gets Intense As Bidder Lobby For Place

Zilliacus To Rivals: Let’s Buy Man United Together

Finish businessman, Zilliacus wants to buy half of United with the other half bought by fans, who will be part of the club’s decision-making.

Zilliacus, the founder and chairman of social media company novaM Group, has appealed for Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe to “join forces” with him and “buy the club together”.

He said in a statement: “I have appealed to my two main rivals, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim, to join forces with me so that we buy the club together and that way channel more money to the club for everything from player acquisition to stadium upgrades.

“I however have not received any reply, so XXI Century Capital has increased its bid. We believe our offer, which includes fans involvement in never before seen ways as well as values that the future of the club will be built on, is the best for the club and its fans.

“We continue to receive strong support from the fans, who say they want to see our bid win. I continue to hope that we could work together with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim to improve the club, but as we have received no replies XXI Century Capital sees no other option than to increase its own bid.

“We are dead serious in our wish to buy the club. We will make it the world’s best club and we will significantly grow the already massive fan base around the world by offering fans everywhere unprecedented ways to be involved and to communicate with the club and the players.”

What Happens Next?

It is now up to Raine Group, the firm handling the sale of United, and the Glazers to evaluate all the proposals they have received and decide on the next steps.

It should be revealed next week if there is going to be one preferred bidder, or if there will be another round of bids.

‘Are Qataris Playing Games?’

As reported major sports media outlets.

“Everyone wants to know exactly how much the bid from the Qataris is worth, but that exact figure is not being given away. I think there were some concerns that the Qataris were playing games in terms of the delay in submitting their second bid, because they went very quiet all week.

“There was this request that went in on Tuesday for more time and then there was silence until the bid went in overnight on Friday.

“There were people in the US who were beginning to wonder whether the Qataris were actually going to bid, but the information we had was the Qataris were always going to bid. They were just taking their time.

“One way of looking at this could be that the Qataris are just playing a little bit of poker. They want to make the Glazers sweat a little bit.

“They don’t want to make the Glazers think they’re desperate to buy Manchester United, but of course behind the scenes, they are 100 per cent committed to buying Manchester United. They just want to make sure they get the best possible price.”

Man United Bidders In Profile

A look at the publicly-known bidders for Manchester United

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani