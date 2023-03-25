Sports

Scramble For Manchester United Gets Intense As Bidder Lobby For Place

Posted on Author Goli Innocent

…Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has submitted a new bid to buy Manchester United.

Raine Group, the firm handling the sale of Manchester United, has granted extensions to Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS to make second bids.

Finnish entrepreneur, Thomas Zilliacus has also made an increased offer; Elliott Management wants a minority stake; Glazers do want to sell

The deadline for second bids was 9 pm on Wednesday but Sheikh Jassim’s representatives asked for an extension on Tuesday and were given more time.

The improved bid is said to be highly competitive but also considered rational.

Sir Ratcliffe and INEOS submitted a revised bid on Thursday night, while Zilliacus confirmed his holding company XXI Century Capital has also made an increased offer.

Elliott Management has made an offer to buy a minority stake in the club. The US hedge fund has also offered to finance other parties interested in investing in the United and that offer still stands.

It would be recalled that the first round of bidding took place last month and it has been reported there are as many as eight separate potential investors.

The highest first-round bids to buy the club were £4.5bn, but the Glazers want at least £6bn.

Elliott Management

Elliott Management is a US-based hedge fund that has submitted a bid for a minor stake in Manchester United.

The firm previously owned AC Milan but made a significant profit by selling the club to RedBird Capital for €1.2bn in August 2022.

Elliott took control of AC Milan in 2018 when Chinese businessman Li Yonghong defaulted on a £300m-plus debt to the hedge fund. The firm’s London-based managing partner Gordon Singer remains on the board at the Italian club having retained a minor financial interest.

Figures from Elliott, who initially indicated they would help fund a potential bidder, received a tour of Old Trafford and Carrington last week.

The firm’s continued involvement in the process has led to suggestions the Glazers are looking to stay at United, with their money potentially being used to redevelop the club’s stadium and facilities.

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

