Scrapping Mandatory NYSC Key To Getting Diaspora Support, Group Tells Tinubu, Atiku

Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group has called for the scrapping of the one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), saying the scheme hurts Nigerians in Diaspora.

The diasporic group in a statement by its leader, Franklin Adebayo Collins, also alleged that the scheme is riddled with corruption and embezzlement.

It said the leading presidential candidates in the forthcoming general elections, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, must make scrapping NYSC a priority to get the support of its over 1 million active members who normally return to Nigeria after every four years to vote.

The group maintained that NYSC has overstayed its welcome and is no longer relevant in current-day Nigeria.

The statement read: “The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme was established in 1973 by the General Yakubu Gowon regime in a bid to reconstruct, reconcile and rebuild the country after the Nigerian Civil war. It originally involves Nigerian university graduates below the age of thirty in nation-building. Gradually, the scheme was opened-up for polytechnic graduates. But over the years, the scheme has derailed from its original and intended purpose. And it keeps deteriorating as the years roll by.

“For instance, the NYSC scheme which was created to be a vehicle for national integration and nation-building is now a tool for all manners of dastardly acts. We are familiar with the tales of male corps members raping and impregnating minors in their places of primary assignment while ignoring the purpose of their posting. We have also heard numerous stories of how male corps members impregnated ladies with the promise of marrying them only to abandon them and their unborn children after their service year. Or, is it the introduction of teenagers to hard drugs and other social vices by disgruntled corps members?

“These and other egregious acts by corps members have caused more disunity than unity, and disservice than service to one’s nation. It is regrettably lugubrious, that the NYSC scheme that was created to champion national integration has been so reduced to a platform that abets crimes and spreads moral decadence across the country.

“It is also common knowledge that some corps members arrange with their principals in their place of posting to evade the one-year mandatory service but still receive the monthly allowances from the federal government thereby wasting our national scarce resources. It is indeed sad, that some young graduates see NYSC as a means of “feeding fat” from the government’s treasury rather than a service vehicle.

“On the other hand, some patriotic corps members who enrolled in the scheme with genuine intentions have been so much victimized by the failed system. Tens of hundreds of corps members have either been kidnapped or killed in their state of primary assignment by terrorists and bandits. Hundreds of female corps members have been brutally raped by notorious locals in their place of assignment. Also, many corps members serving with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been killed in electioneering violence across the country.

“Last year, the Nigerian media space was awash with news of the female corps member that was brutally assaulted by a soldier at an orientation camp in Akwa Ibom State. Similar cases have been reported over the years. Not to mention the poor accommodation and welfare treatment some corps members get in their state of primary assignment that has led to sickness and death.

“Furthermore, the recent squandering regime that greeted the NYSC under the former Director-General, Brig Gen Mohammed Fadah, and his ally, the current Director of Finance and Administration, Abdulazeez Ominisi, is a sad story. It is pathetisad, that the NYSC scheme has been turned into an embezzling ground. Fadah was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari, barely six months after his appointment. His regime was characterized by egregious corruption. According to sources, Fadah allegedly built two hotels in his six months at the scheme, as the Directorate of Finance and Accounts (DFA) headed by his ally, Ominisi reportedly took over the functions of the audit department to ensure that there were no delays in releasing monies.

“This and other corrupt practices within the scheme are pointers that NYSC has derailed from its original purpose of creation and has now been converted into an organized crime ring of looting government’s money.

“All these point to the fact that the NYSC scheme has failed and is no longer relevant in current-day Nigeria. For those of us in the Diaspora, we are the worst hit. Some of us have been deprived of jobs and opportunities and disenfranchised for not possessing NYSC certificates despite our huge yearly remittance to Nigeria.

“We want to categorically tell the leading presidential candidates in the forthcoming general elections, viz Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party, to make scrapping NYSC a priority in order to get the support of our over 1 million active members who normally return to Nigeria after every four years to vote.

“As stakeholders and active partners in the Nigeria project, we will not vote for any candidate who won’t abolish the organized crime called NYSC which has proven to be a time and resource-wasting venture. We will also urge millions of our relatives, employees, business partners, beneficiaries, and friends living in Nigeria to do the same,” it added.

