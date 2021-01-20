Screen Actors Guild may expel Trump

Donald Trump is already awaiting his second impeachment trial by the Senate once he leaves office. A sideshow to all this is that he now faces possible expulsion from the Screen Actors Guild.

SAG-AFTRA, the union which represents working performers, said on Tuesday its national board found Trump had probably violated its rules over his alleged incitement of the Capitol riot, reports the BBC.

The board has requested his expulsion and the issue will now be heard by the body’s disciplinary committee.

“The charges specifically cite Trump’s role in inciting the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, and in sustaining a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members,” the statement said.

According to the AP news agency, the former Apprentice star has been a member of the Screen Actors Guild since 1989. He has also made cameo appearances in films and TV series including Home Alone 2.

Like this: Like Loading...