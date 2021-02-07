Scripting ‘Rattlesnake’ brought tears to my eyes –Uyoyou Adia

Despite the peculiarities of 2020, multiple awardwinning filmmaker, Uyoyou Adia says that she had a good run in 2020. Her first step in the movie industry was as a budding actress who had featured in a few films but after the first time she went behind the camera, she decided that acting was not really for her. This young scriptwriter and movie director will easily tell you that though she heads a movie team most times, she is a shy person who loves her alone time. Her debut feature film, ‘The Father’, was released last year even as she scripted the anticipated movie, ‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent’ and worked on the acclaimed flick, ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’. She speaks with Ifeoma Ononye in this interview on her career progression, plans for next year and sundry issues

How was the year 2020, with everything that has happened?

With the lockdown, the protests and everything, 2020 was very eventful, but it has actually turned out to be one of my best years yet, regardless of the things that have been happening.

I’m one of those people that believe everything happens for a reason and I feel like these things that happened are part of the reasons why I’m where I am right now. I’m actually grateful for 2020. I’m grateful for how it has turned out. I acknowledge that it didn’t turn out well for a lot of people but I do not take my blessings last year for granted.

What are those blessings?

For starters, I got to direct my first feature film last year. I’ve gone on to direct two others, which means I’ve directed three feature films. I got to work on ‘Rattlesnake’ as the Second Acting Director, I got to script ‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent’ in 2020. I got to meet people I didn’t expect I would meet.

I got to be in rooms that I didn’t think I would ever be in. ‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent’ was very personal for me because in my entire career, even if I had been in the industry for 25 years, I would never think that I would get the opportunity to write a Nollywood classic like that. For it to happen last year, I’m grateful.

When you were contacted to script ‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent’, how did you react?

It came as a shock and I was scared. I had written stuffs before, but they’ve been on a small level. When the producer of ‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent’ told me I was going to write the script, I was excited but I was scared. I was anxious. My moods were going off and on.

There were days when I wanted to quit. It was a long and hard process for me because we did this throughout the lockdown. From story development, character development to writing the script. So while people were at home probably lounging and chilling, I was working. My main aim was to deliver on that. I saw it as a once in a lifetime opportunity that I cannot miss. It was hard, but I had to do it.

For someone who is yet to see ‘Nneka The Pretty Serpent’, what should the person expect from the film?

Thrills, excitement, suspense, drama and lots more. Some people will be scared, some people will cry, some people will laugh. It’s going to rile up every emotion but expect good stuff.

When the year started, were you expecting to do this much?

When the year started, my only prayer point was that I want to direct my first feature film this year. That was literally my only prayer point. So when everything started coming at me the way they came, apparently, I got more than I prayed for. You know the saying; we make our plans but God has His. That was my case. I tweeted it some days ago. I said God literally gave me 10 years in three years.

This is my third year in the industry and I have done what I would have been looking forward to doing in 10 years. I’m grateful to God for that because it can only get better from here on out. This year has been amazing career-wise. Like I said, I’ve been in rooms where the people that I think I really want to talk to were the ones trying to talk to me. I shook hands with people I never thought I would even say hi to before. I’m getting recommendations from people that want to work with me.

Also, this year was another turning point for me because entering the industry as a writer, I entered through the Homevida screenwriting workshop in 2017 where I got selected as one of the participants. Three years down the line I’m in Homevida’s 2020 workshop as a jury member.

When I got the call to be a member of the jury, I remember I cried that day because I sat down and I looked at my journey from 2017 when it started. If that is not God, I don’t know what is. So, it’s been great so far. As

one who works behind the scene, do you see yourself acting out a role someday?

I don’t know. Funny story; when I was entering the industry, I was going to enter as an actor. I had done some short films which I acted in, but the first time I went behind the camera, I fell in love with it and never wanted to be in front of the camera again.

Maybe I might do a few cameos here and there in the future, but I don’t think acting is my focus right now. I just want to direct, I just want to write and be part of the process. What does it take to be a good director? That question is very relative. Personally, I would say you have to be very patient and very observant. Because of the craziness that happens on set, a lot of things can pass you by if you are not observant of your environment. You also have to be very patient. Yes you are the director, but you are not God over all.

The reason why the producer will employ different heads of department is that they know their jobs and they are there to help you. If you are not patient enough to listen to them or to listen to their reason or if you are not patient enough to listen to your actors, there is going to be a problem. From watching a film, you can tell that there was friction on set. From a film you can tell if this director has connection with the actors, you can tell if the director does not have a connection. You know when an actor goes the extra mile to bring a character to life. And I want to believe when that happens, the director must have said something.

And the thing is, when we are directing actors, it is not about dishing instructions. You need to have a rapport with the cast, you need to have a connection with t h e m . W h e n you talk to your a c tors a b o u t random s t u f f , t h e y start opening up to you and telling you some things and you can use that to evoke emotions out of them when you need it. So being a director is observation, patience and listening. Those are some traits I think directors should have. So who do you look up to in the industry? First person first; Judith Audu. She is my mentor, my mummy, my friend. I’ve gotten to a point with Judith, I call her Mama J, where if I write a script, she is the first person I’m sending it to. If I don’t get a review from her, I don’t go ahead with it.

I literally have to get my OK from her because she is not just experienced in the field, she knows her stuff. She knows what is good, she knows what is bad. When she gives me advice sometimes and I want to be strong-headed and do things my way, when it backfires, she just looks at me and laughs.

From experience, I’ve learnt not to argue with her judgement, so yes, Judith Audu is someone I look up to a lot. Another person I look up to is my daddy in the industry, Mr Chris Odeh. He was one of the people that taught me in my 2017 Homevida class. He is also the one that gave me the opportunity to write ‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent’. He believed in me and trusted me to write the script. So yes, that’s also one of my mentors in the industry.

Another person I look up to is Niyi Akinmolayan. I love his mind. I love how he relates with the younger generation of filmmakers and I know I am dying to work with him. Also, I look up to Naz Onuzo, the co-founder of Inkblot. He is also a writer. Those are a few names that come to mind right now.

What are your expectations for 2021?

My prayer for this year is that I direct my personal movie and I direct a cinema film. Those are my two prayer points for now. I want to direct a film that will travel around the world and do amazing at festivals and I want to direct a film that would go to the cinema. I’m looking forward to, and working towards that for this year. I’ve started praying about it already because I cannot wait. I’m so excited. And I know for sure that 2021 will be better than last year

Tell us a bit about yourself. What is that thing we don’t know about you?

I’m a very shy person. I am also a very scared person. I have serious anxiety issues. There are times when I know I don’t want to be around people because I don’t know what I want to say or what I’m going to do. Interviews like this also scare me. I’m always thinking in my head, what do I say, what do I not say and all that. I’m also a very reserved person. I know I don’t come off as that, but I’m actually very reserved. I can stay on my own for three months and I’m fine.

Are you in a relationship?

I’m in a relationship with God and my career. I’m not double dating, but God and my career are keeping me warm at night.

But didn’t God make man to keep you warm?

Apparently, he’s doing a better job than man right now. I like God’s company.

