SDGs: Access Bank advocates private-public sector collaboration

Access Bank Plc has called for privatepublic sector collaboration on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target.

 

The bank’s Head, Sustainability, Omobolanle Victor- Laniyan, canvassed this position recently in an interview with CNBC Africa’s “Closing Bell.”

 

Omobolanle discussed key roles of the private sector in the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

 

She harped on the need for private and public players to collaborate in order to meet up with the remaining 10 year- timeline for the full implementation of the SDGs.

 

“Achieving success in implementation requires a lot of financial investment. Research on the estimated cost of eradicating poverty globally pegs it at about $66 billion per year.

 

While the annual investment required to improve infrastructure; that’s clean water, power, transportation, and agriculture could total to about $7 trillion.

 

That is a substantial amount, the government alone cannot tackle the SDGs at the national level, businesses and private institutions have a key role to play,” Victor-Laniyan said.

 

Speaking on whether the private sector can respond differently from the public sector in addressing global crises, and more recently the raging global pandemic, Victor-Laniyan was of view that “the private sector can behave differently.

 

Issues around development offer opportunities for private sector organisations that are innovative. Challenges require solutions, and as the private sector, we could provide those solutions.

