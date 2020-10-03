SDGs award: Buhari congratulates UK-based Nigeria Doctor, Adewara

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Dr Funmi Adewara, a UK-based Nigerian Medical Doctor on winning World Bank SDGs And Her Global Award 2020, thus hoisting Nigeria’s flag proudly in the international arena once again.

The award came in the same season that the President in his National Day broadcast just applauded Nigerian professionals at home and abroad, whom he said ranked among the very best in the world. Adewara is one of the seven winners of the award globally, among 2,400 women, a feat that Buhari, according to a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, described as attestation once again of the stuff Nigerian professionals are made of.

