SDGs: ‘Economic downturn affecting Africa’s implementation

Economic downturn, worsened by COVID-19, is making it difficult for African countries to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has said.

The Acting Director of the Macroeconomics and Governance Division at the ECA, Bartholomew Armah, said this while giving progress report on the implementation of Agendas 2030 and 2063, and tackling the COVID-19 crisis at the regional and sub-regional levels at the 7th African Regional Forum for Sustainable Development at the weekend.

He said that indicators such as fiscal deficits, rising debt and remittances, which are estimated to fall by 20 per cent because of COVID-19, were all putting pressure on struggling African countries. According to him, in addition to the pandemic, Africa faced challenges in security, illicit financial flows, environment, among others, all which negatively impacted on the continent’s efforts to achieve the goals of the 2030 and 2063 agendas.

Both agendas had identical pillars in the Africa Sustainable Development Report, which was prepared by the ECA, the African Union Commission (AUC), the African Development Bank (AfDB) and UNDP. The report sought to provide integrated reporting on the performance of both agendas. Specifically, the interlinked pillars looked at in Agenda 2030, were climate, people, prosperity, partnerships and peace.

In the 2063 Agenda- partnerships, and peace and governance, improved living standards, transform inclusive and sustain double economy, an integrated Africa, and youth and gender empowerment. “The progress in the area of economic growth and poverty reduction has slowed in the recent decade. This has not taken into full account what COVID-19 has done to economies,” Mr. Armah said.

He noted that the pillar on people, looking at hunger, health and education, recorded a 20 per cent increase in undernourishment, adding that at 53 per cent, food insecurity is high compared to other continents and double the global average of 25 per cent with undernourishment quite acute in East and West Africa.

Furthermore, while life expectancy increased from 57 years in 2010 to 61 years in 2018, and maternal and under five mortality rates have declined, they still remain 2.6 per cent higher than global average.

Similarly, under gender equality, violence against women was higher than other regions, and early marriages were prevalent. However, on a positive note, the share of women in national parliaments was at par with the global average of 25 per cent. Still, quality of education remains a concern.

