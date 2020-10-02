Business

SDGs: Innovative financing key to closing funding gap

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Executive Director, Risk Management Division, Access Bank Plc, Dr. Gregory Jobome, has called for the adoption of a range of non-traditional mechanisms to raise additional funds for development aid. Jobome made this known while addressing delegates at the 1st World Development Finance Forum (WDDF). He provided insights on the scale of financing required for post-COVID- 19 development, providing the perspective of commercial banking.

Likewise, he shared thoughts on building synergy between government, regulators and commercial banks to strengthen the economy of Nigeria and the financial sector. Commenting on the importance of developing a common and universally accepted framework to address fundamental funding issues, he said: “There is a differential capacity in the ability of advanced and developing countries to cope with the effects of COVID-19.

“Also, there is a multispeed factor in the ability of countries to recover economically from the crisis. This differential ability means that we must have the capacity to bring together all the different speeds – the fast-paced economies must unify with those that are slower paced and those with unique conditions must work together with those who do not have those peculiar circumstances. This is one way to truly optimise our response capacity and make the most of globalisation.”

As a sustainabilityfocused event, WDFF 2020 brought together various stakeholders for financing development in the aftermath of the outbreak of the pandemic.governments, central banks, commercial banks, development finance institutions, large-scale microfinance banks, and the international development sector were represented on the high-level panel.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NDDC: Group lauds Senate’s position on probe

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Niger Delta Movement for Peace and Justice, a foremost civil society organisation in the Niger Delta region, has noted with satisfaction the patriotic and committed service by the Senate to re-position the NDDC. In a statement made available to journalists over the weekend, it noted that following a wide range of petitions and allegations […]
Business

World Bank, CPMI unveil report on financial inclusion

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The World Bank and the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) yesterday published the Payment Aspects of Financial Inclusion (PAFI) report, which is aimed at helping national authorities track progress in enhancing access to, and use of, transaction accounts. According to a press release issued by the Bank for International Settlements(BIS), the new CPMI-World […]
Business

COVID-19 funds: BudgIT tasks govs on transparency

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Civic Hive, BudgIT’s civic innovation hub, has urged state governments to publish details of how COVID19 funds received from both local and international donors are being spent.   In a press release, the organisation said: “This request is expedient for proper monitoring of these funds, and also to ascertain if states are truly spending these […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: