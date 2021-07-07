SDGs: Nigeria faces COVID-19- induced setback – IMF

Nigeria faces a six-year delay in achieving its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said. The Fund’s Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, stated this in her speech at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development held yesterday.

She disclosed that a recent research carried out by IMF staff, which analysed the financing gaps to achieve the SDGs in five key sectors: education, health, roads, electricity, water & sanitation and used four countries- Nigeria, Rwanda, Pakistan, and Cambodia-as case studies, found that, “achieving the SDGs will be even nore challenging after the pandemic.” Specifically, she said IMF found that the COVID- 19 crisis will push up the financing needs of the SDGs by an average annual two and half percentage points of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), or almost $60 billion per year for all low income countries. “In other words, the road to travel has become tougher. Enormous challenges are faced by all countries with high vulnerabilities. In Nigeria, for instance, because of the pandemic, the country faces a six-year delay in achieving its SDGs. In Rwanda, it is five years,” Georgieva said.

The IMF chief called on countries to focus on progrowth structural reforms, supported by more fiscal capacity through domestic resource mobilisation. Stressing the need for international tax reform and domestic efforts to increase taxes, she noted that in sub-Saharan Africa, tax collection is only 12½ per cent of GDP in taxes and that taxes are less than 15 per cent of GDP low-income countries, a situation, she said, limits growth-enhancing capacity. “We believe we can work on reforms to lift tax collection by 5 percentage points of GDP so we can have more capacity to meet the aspirations of people in countries where we are still falling behind… And let me be clear, transformative reforms require the world to stand by countries that are facing this risk of falling behind. And this is where the international community has a tremendous responsibility to step up,” the IMF boss said.

