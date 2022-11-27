SDP accuses FG of using national assets to finance Tinubu’s campaign

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Adewole Adebayo, has accused the Federal Government of using state resources to finance the Presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adebayo also said it was unthinkable to contemplate his withdrawal from the race. That was as the party raised an alarm over alleged plans by the security agencies to arrest and discredit the presidential candidate based on trumped up charges.

The Prince Adebayo campaign organization, who disclosed this at a media briefing on Friday in Abuja, alleged further that the state agents are now recruiting people to generate false allegations against him.

Speaking through Director General of the Campaign Council, Solomon Dalung, former Minister of Sports, Adebayo said the motive behind the plot was to embarrass his personality ahead of the February 25, 2023 presidential election Dalung, said the SDP candidate has no plans to step down his Presidential ambition for any presidential candidate either now or in the near future.

The former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, who is also a candidate for the House of Representatives seat in Plateau State, said that it will be treason for him to contemplate stepping down from the presidential race, saying that he is in the race to win

Dalung pointed out that the SDP and it’s presidential candidate have the blueprint to address the challenges being faced by the country.

According to him: “It is not in our thoughts because we have a superior solution to offer, a first class student cannot step down for a third class.

“Adebayo knows the country very well and he has the solution to address the challenge. If we are stepping down, then it is treasonable to camping ”

Dalung, who said that the party is vigorously campaigning to win the presidency, charged other presidential candidates to base their campaign on issues and not on frivolities.

He alleged that there were plots by the security agencies to arrest and discredit his presidential candidate based on trumped up charges.

He said: “They are now recruiting people to generate allegations against our presidential candidate, trying to use the police to embarrass our candidate”

Dalung warned the ruling party to desist from using the national assets to sponsor and promote its presidential candidate, saying that it was contrary to the electoral Act.

“The use of government assets to patronize and promote the party in government is an abuse of the electoral Act and can trigger violence. The use of presidential aircraft by the APC candidate should be extended to other candidates”, he said.

