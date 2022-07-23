SDP candidate promises to end Boko Haram, banditry within 100 days

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has promised he will bring both insurgency and banditry to an end in Nigeria within the first 100 days if elected the country’s president. According to Adebayo, banditry in any part of the country would have been totally wiped out from Nigerian soil about two months upon taking over.

“If the people in my government are not trying to be billionaires, the issue of banditry will be over within 60 days. Terrorism is a little complex but the Boko Haram fighters can be chased away from Nigerian soil within 100 days. The strength of Boko Haram and bandits lies in their ability to reinforce, that is why it looks like the Nigerian armed forces are not doing anything. They have a rapid reinforcement style. If it takes you three-week operation to dislodge them from the territory, they can use 7 days to recalibrate and come back. So, my first 100 days, you will be hearing of Boko Haram from a long distance,” he stated.

Speaking during an online Q&A programme, “Symfoni”, Adebayo said his vision about where Nigeria is headed and how to get there is clear in his head as men and women of character and integrity to help with the New Nigeria he envisioned are already being sought.

Unlike others, Adebayo said he doesn’t have a political godfather to smoothen his path as he relies on nobody aside God and plans to make public the names of his ministers two weeks after the elections would have been won and lost, not only for confirmation by the National Assembly, but for further scrutiny by the general public.

“I will name my ministers two weeks after the elections. I assign portfolios to the ministers and allow Nigerians assess them, question and interrogate them. As a potential winner of the coming election, I am already speaking with them. I don’t need to wait till when I would be sworn-in before taking such action. I swing into action the moment the election is won and lost,” he said.

Dwelling on the matching order by the president on the lingering strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Adebayo said “It’s not unusual from the president to allow issues to fester before taking decision. I don’t want to be a president like that. It’s better not to be a president at all than allow crisis to fester for this long.”

