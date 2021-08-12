SDP candidate, Uzor, set to industrialise state

The flag-bearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the upcoming governorship election in Anambra State, Dr. Obinna Uzor has unfolded plans to industrialise the state because of his industrial development background. This was made known to newsmen recently by the state Chairman of SDP, Dr. Webster Okonkwo in Awka the state capital, where he said that “over the years, Dr. Obinna Uzor has been able to exhibit qualities that he is going to bring into office if he becomes the governor of Anambra State.”

He further stated that some of these qualities include entrepreneurial skills, which have led to the creation of many industries and business organisations under his watch, and which he has been able to run successfully. Okonkwo, however, stressed that with this in view, Uzor would replicate what he has already done in his businesses in Anambra State by bringing into play his compassion which is a great attribute of his personality. He, therefore, urged the people of the state to vote massively for Uzor, who he described as a compassionate leader that is in touch with the people at the grassroots because he is a political leader that can deliver the dividends of good governance and leadership to the people.

Like this: Like Loading...