News

SDP candidate, Uzor, set to industrialise state

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

The flag-bearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the upcoming governorship election in Anambra State, Dr. Obinna Uzor has unfolded plans to industrialise the state because of his industrial development background. This was made known to newsmen recently by the state Chairman of SDP, Dr. Webster Okonkwo in Awka the state capital, where he said that “over the years, Dr. Obinna Uzor has been able to exhibit qualities that he is going to bring into office if he becomes the governor of Anambra State.”

He further stated that some of these qualities include entrepreneurial skills, which have led to the creation of many industries and business organisations under his watch, and which he has been able to run successfully. Okonkwo, however, stressed that with this in view, Uzor would replicate what he has already done in his businesses in Anambra State by bringing into play his compassion which is a great attribute of his personality. He, therefore, urged the people of the state to vote massively for Uzor, who he described as a compassionate leader that is in touch with the people at the grassroots because he is a political leader that can deliver the dividends of good governance and leadership to the people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AbdulRazaq inaugurates two new ICU ambulances, lauds health workers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

tephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has inaugurated two new Mercedes-Benz ambulances to fortify the state’s efforts at fighting COVID-19 pandemic.   The ambulances came with full intensive care unit (ICU) equipment like ventilators, defibrillators, suction machines, patient monitors, oxygen concentrators, among others, which health officials  said were key to manage […]
News

The Tal Maimon Group Services

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Tal Maimon Group is one company that does a lot and goes the extra mile to ensure that clients have a memorable experience. This company is situated in Los Angeles and a quick chat with the owner, Mr. Tal Maimon helped us to understand the inspiration behind the company, how it works, what services […]
News Top Stories

Reps chide Customs for submitting accounts three years late

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee has chided the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for submitting its accounts to the Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF) three years late. Following a query from the Auditor-General that the NCS last submitted its report in 2016, a representative of the Service, SI Ibrahim, who appeared before the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica