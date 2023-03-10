SDP joins forces with Adebutu to stop Abiodun

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the March 18 Ogun State governorship poll Tony Ojeshina has withdrawn from the race in support of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart Ladi Adebutu. Ojeshina made the announcement at a press conference in Abeokuta on Thursday.

The former Commissioner for Environment said the SDP decided to join forces with the PDP to wrestle power from Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ojeshina said it would require the joint efforts of two or more parties to defeat Abiodun at the polls, hence his alliance with Adebutu.

He directed his party members to vote for Adebutu. Ojeshina said: “In order to take the people’s power from the cabal at Oke Mosan there is a need to collaborate across the political divide. “Our great party has agreed to work with the PDP and other parties to wrestle power from the deceptive government of the APC. “We sincerely believe the synergy between the SDP and PDP will usher in a prosperous time for our people, anchored on the lofty vision of making Ogun an industrious model state in Nigeria, based on the ethos of Omoluabi.” “We remain committed to our ideals and ethos of creating a model state. We therefore enjoin all registered voters to vote for the PDP.

