News

SDP joins forces with Adebutu to stop Abiodun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comments Off on SDP joins forces with Adebutu to stop Abiodun

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the March 18 Ogun State governorship poll Tony Ojeshina has withdrawn from the race in support of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart Ladi Adebutu. Ojeshina made the announcement at a press conference in Abeokuta on Thursday.

The former Commissioner for Environment said the SDP decided to join forces with the PDP to wrestle power from Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ojeshina said it would require the joint efforts of two or more parties to defeat Abiodun at the polls, hence his alliance with Adebutu.

He directed his party members to vote for Adebutu. Ojeshina said: “In order to take the people’s power from the cabal at Oke Mosan there is a need to collaborate across the political divide. “Our great party has agreed to work with the PDP and other parties to wrestle power from the deceptive government of the APC. “We sincerely believe the synergy between the SDP and PDP will usher in a prosperous time for our people, anchored on the lofty vision of making Ogun an industrious model state in Nigeria, based on the ethos of Omoluabi.” “We remain committed to our ideals and ethos of creating a model state. We therefore enjoin all registered voters to vote for the PDP.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kano approves N500m counterpart fund for World Bank project

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The Kano State Government has approved N500, 000 million as a counterpart fund for the implementation of a six-year World Bank assisted project tagged Agro Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL). The Commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, who briefed newsmen on the outcome of the state executive council meeting yesterday, said the project is aimed […]
News Top Stories

NUPENG, 42 labour affiliates to battle planned fuel hike

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade

…as oil workers await FEC’s meeting outcome   Ahead of the planned increase in the prices of petroleum products, removal of subsidies and full deregulation of the downstream sub-sector of the Nigerian oil and gas  by the Federal Government, more members of organised labour unions are warming up for what they call mother of all […]
News

Four-month power outage cripples businesses in Makurdi

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Business activities in Makurdi, the Benue state capital have been crippled for the past four months following epileptic power supply by the Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) Company. These residents and business owners have groaned over the collapse of economic activities and called for swift government intervention. The residents also appealed to relevant authorities to prevail […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica