…SDP merely flying kite with-vote buying allegation, says Adam

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has said that candidate of the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP), Segun Oni, was merely flying a kite with his allegation that the Ekiti State governorship election held over the weekend was marred by vote buying and other irregularities.

Adamu said this yesterday while fielding questions from journalists after the Ekiti State Governor- Elect, Abiodun Oyebanji, was officially presented to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Other party chieftains who were present include Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), and Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), respectively.

Recall that the SDP candidate had threatened to challenge the outcome of the polls at the electoral tribunal

The governor-elect, who had earlier responded to the allegation, said he never witnessed any incidence of vote-buying where he voted, insisted that he won the election because he campaigned with his manifestoes and took advantage of the good governance delivered by the outgoing governor, Kayode Fayemi.

Adamu, who cautioned the media against portraying a negative attitude in the nation’s democratic process, said: “I’m sure his Excellency, the governor-elect, responded in very good faith. Some of you who’re asking this particular question did not go to Ekiti.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...