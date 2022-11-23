Politics

SDP: Political leaders, products of Churches, Mosques

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

 

 

 

 

The presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo has said that political leaders are products of the churches and mosques.

Adebayo stated this when he interacted with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on his presidential ambition.

According to him, if political office holders were not doing well, the churches and mosques should look inward and try to bring more the fear of God into their members.

He, however, said that if elected, his administration will get Nigerians to be more patriotic and allow everyone to worship God peacefully.

He posited that the interaction between the state and the church requires more respect and understanding, noting that the CAN charter has been captured in the SDP’s manifesto which would be effectively implemented if he emerged victorious at the election.

 

 

 

 

 

 

