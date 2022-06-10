News

SDP Presidential Candidate, Adebayo, Lists Action Plans Needed To Eradicate Bad Governance In Nigeria

Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, yesterday, outlined five action plans Nigerians must embark upon in order to eradicate bad governance.

Adebayo, who won his party’s primary at the International Conference Centre, Abuja with a landslide victory over his opponent, Mrs Kadijat Okunu-Lamidi said for Nigeria to get to her eldorado, the citizens must register with his party, SDP.

He said, “To participate in the election, registering with the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC is a must.”

His third action plan is opening of the mind so that the electorates are not induced to vote wrongly.

He said these three points, he believes would embolden the electorate to go out to mobilize support for the party while the fifth is to make sure that bad governance is voted out which the old order represents.

 

Our Reporters

