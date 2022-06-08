News

SDP Presidential Primary: Female Aspirant Withdraws, Backs Adebayo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A female aspirant in Wednesday’s presidential primary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Cesnabmihilo Dorathy Nuhu-Aken’Ovia, has stepped down from the contest and has immediately collapsed her political structure to support one of her colleague aspirants, Prince Adewole Adebayo.

Cesnabmihilo was one of the few and probably first female aspirant across parties who first purchased her presidential forms. She was, until Tuesday, a strong contender to clinch SDP ticket as the party’s flagbearer.

At a elaborate press conference yesterday, she said she withdrew from the race when the party decided to zone the presidency to the South and being a loyal party member, she not only withdrew, she said her political structure has collapsed it into the Adebayo campaign organisation.

According to her, “The party comes first. I am a party woman, a loyal and obedient one at that. I go by what my party says. And it is my responsibility and every other member to ensure that the party triumph in the coming election. I decided to support him and the party by giving and submitting my political structure to his organisation in order to have a good showing at the polls”.

Extolling Cesnabmihilo’s action, Adebayo, said that her examplary action should be emulated, adding that people like her should be encouraged to offer themselves for service of their country.

“I have learned a lot from her and have seen that Nigeria is blessed with talents. I consider myself as a person who is after leadership and I was immediately self-indicting that how come I didn’t know her before now?

“When I saw the demographic following Cesnabmihilo Dorathy Nuhu-Aken’Ovia, her mastery of issues, I thought to myself I have a fresh voice contender to contend with. And she made me to be more serious, to be more detailed and to go down the grassroot, because while we were doing press conferences and so many other practical things, she was penetrating the communities. I appreciate this important gesture of hers. I salute her courage and it should be emulated”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NCDC confirms 198 new coronavirus infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 198 new cases of the coronavirus in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Confirming the figure in its update for November 25, 2020, according to the agency, FCT topped the list for the second consecutive day with 53 new positive samples, followed by […]
News

Oyetola extends curfew by 2 weeks

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…to shut erring churches, mosques, others Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has extended curfew imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state by another two weeks, effective from today. This followed expiration of the initial two-week relaxation directed by the governor on 5th June, 2020 as the curfew would now run from 9 […]
News

Senate confirms Muruako as Fiscal Responsibility Commission chairman

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday confirmed Victor Chinemerem Muruako as chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC). The confirmation of the nominee followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Finance, chaired by Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos- West). Meanwhile, Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, had objected to the confirmation of the nominee on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica