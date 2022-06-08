SDP Presidential Primary: Female Aspirant Withdraws, Backs Adebayo

A female aspirant in Wednesday’s presidential primary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Cesnabmihilo Dorathy Nuhu-Aken’Ovia, has stepped down from the contest and has immediately collapsed her political structure to support one of her colleague aspirants, Prince Adewole Adebayo.

Cesnabmihilo was one of the few and probably first female aspirant across parties who first purchased her presidential forms. She was, until Tuesday, a strong contender to clinch SDP ticket as the party’s flagbearer.

At a elaborate press conference yesterday, she said she withdrew from the race when the party decided to zone the presidency to the South and being a loyal party member, she not only withdrew, she said her political structure has collapsed it into the Adebayo campaign organisation.

According to her, “The party comes first. I am a party woman, a loyal and obedient one at that. I go by what my party says. And it is my responsibility and every other member to ensure that the party triumph in the coming election. I decided to support him and the party by giving and submitting my political structure to his organisation in order to have a good showing at the polls”.

Extolling Cesnabmihilo’s action, Adebayo, said that her examplary action should be emulated, adding that people like her should be encouraged to offer themselves for service of their country.

“I have learned a lot from her and have seen that Nigeria is blessed with talents. I consider myself as a person who is after leadership and I was immediately self-indicting that how come I didn’t know her before now?

“When I saw the demographic following Cesnabmihilo Dorathy Nuhu-Aken’Ovia, her mastery of issues, I thought to myself I have a fresh voice contender to contend with. And she made me to be more serious, to be more detailed and to go down the grassroot, because while we were doing press conferences and so many other practical things, she was penetrating the communities. I appreciate this important gesture of hers. I salute her courage and it should be emulated”.

