SDP Primaries: Adebayo submits presidential nomination form

As the primaries, particularly the presidential of most parties draw near, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential hopeful, Prince Adewole Adebayo has submitted his nomination form to his party secretariat where he met mammoth crowd waiting to receive him.

Adebayo who came into the secretariat in company of former Minister of Sport, Mr Solomon Dalung, Richard Oriri and other dignitaries, said he appreciated the SDP for providing him with the platform to contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, adding that without the SDP, his ambitions will be non-existent.

“What we are doing today is not just a small ceremony, rather, it’s a prayer to God. The path we are about to begin formally is a path that leads to justice for all Nigerians and the choice of SDP is not random. I will say that without the SDP I will not run for president. I want Nigerians to take this picture seriously because when they have good water, security, defence, education, employment, balanced budget, improved GDP they will remember that this is were it all started. Thank you very much”.

The SDP Chairman Alhaji Shehu Gabam, in his remark, congratulated Adebayo and wished him luck even as he encouraged him to continue working hard, and that the party will keep doing its best.

