SDP Rep Candidate Alleges Kwara REC’s Collusion With Govt

Stephen Olufemi Oni

The House of Representatives candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kwara State, Saheed Popoola, has alleged collusion of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Attahiru Madami, with the Kwara state government.

Popoola, who is vying to represent Offa/Oyun/Ifelodun Federal Constituency, made the allegation in Offa, after casting his vote at Polling Unit 004 Ojomu Central II, Eeso Pataki.

He said: “In Kwara, we want the REC to comply with the law in order not to subvert the will of the people by colluding with the government of the day.

”We have it on good authority the relationship between the REC and the state government and we are not comfortable with them.

”We have written a petition earlier to Abuja because we don’t want any chaos in Kwara. People’s will must prevail, the votes must count.”

He, however, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the introduction of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) which made the process seamless.

”So far so good, the introduction of BVAS is a mileage in the history of our democracy.

”It has helped because I didn’t spend up to three minutes for accreditation and voting which is an improvement to what we used to have,” he said.

Popoola also noted that there was no voter apathy as the turnout was impressive.

“The turnout is okay and not different from what we used to have but what is making it look as if it’s low is because accreditation and voting are done together, unlike before when you accredit and come back later to vote. Now people get accredited, they vote and they leave,” he said.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

