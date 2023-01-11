SDP senatorial candidate decries underdevelopment of Kwara South

Kwara South senatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prof. Wale Suleiman, yesterday lamented that the senatorial district has remained significantly underdeveloped for the past 30 years despite the people’s active participation in the electioneering process, saying that; “It is time we stopped allowing political elites from using our people as mere voters.” Suleiman, who addressed newsmen on his political ambition in Ilorin said: “The time has come for us all to be critical stakeholders in the affairs of our area and take our destiny into our hands.”

TheSDPcandidateurged the people of Kwara South to vote wisely for a person like himself with clear mission, skill andcapabilityto deliver a more progressive, prosperousand united KwaraSouth, rather than those that have been making the area work only for a handful of people while the masses wallow in poverty.

