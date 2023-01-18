SDP senatorial candidate seeks constitutional roles for monarchs

Kwara South senatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP, Prof. Wale Suleiman, has advocated specific constitutional roles for traditional rulers in Nigeria. Suleiman, who spoke at Oro in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state, during the 20th Coronation Anniversary of the Oloro of Oro Kingdom, Oba Abdulrafiu Ajiboye Oyelaran I, where he and his wife bagged the traditional titles of Bobagunwa and Yeye Bobagunwa respectively, decried the relegation of traditional institutions to mere advisory organ in governance and stressed that they should be allowed to play specific constitutional roles and decide on some critical issues. He said: “I am a professional in politics who is committed to ensuring that our rich culture is dignified. I am also worried about our youths. We would make a difference as senators by aggressively pursuing policies that would create gainful employment, give them new orientation that promotes self-employment towards creating jobs.”

