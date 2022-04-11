SDP vows to take over Kwara in 2023.

Leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kwara state on Monday said that the party has the membership strength to win the state in 2023.

Speaking at the party’s sensitisation programme in Ilorin, the state Chairman of the SDP, Deacon James Dada, said that Kwara State is one of the states where it found its footing with massive membership.

At the event, witnessed by some national officers and other state executive members, the party leader also said that the party is waxing stronger with support of individuals, especially those willing to be identified with the party.

“It is germane to state it here that some well to do individuals were pleased with the manifestos of the party and agreed to toe with us on the same track.

“Explicitly, this great party (SDP) has its membership cut across the 16 local government areas in the state. We are gathered here today for the old and new members to familiarize amongst one another. By doing so it will ease our duties to work as a formidable team.

“Not only this, we will also know where we need to intensify more efforts. In fact, it solidifies and unites members. The statistics strength of the party is also easily accessible.

“It is in this light that today’s gathering centres and connotes that the Social Democratic Party has arrived and by the grace of God will rule the state come 2023. My message to all of us here today, is that, I strongly implore you to tell our parents, brothers, sisters, friends and all Kwarans home and abroad to massively come and join this great party-SDP. It is the only party that will take us to the Promised Land,” he said.

