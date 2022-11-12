SDP will run people oriented government in Nigeria, says Adebayo

The Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewale Adebayo, has stated his determination to run people oriented government in Nigeria if elected in 2023. Nigerians, he noted, ‘‘will have a responsible government that will focus principally on the need of the citizens especially in confronting the ugly narrative of insecurity and high level poverty bedeviling the nation.”

Adebayo stated this in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, yesterday during the official flag-off of the Gubernatorial Candidate campaign of the party at Mahmud Ribadu square. The Presidential Candidate said though his visit to Yola is to show solidarity with the Governorship Candidate of the party, Dr. Umar Ardo, he maintained that; “I will rather need to solve the problems of insecurity and poverty with other relevant stakeholders by studying critically comparative analysis.”

Adebayo, however, observed that with the huge crowd of supporters of the party at the rally, ‘‘we have confidence of taking over Adamawa Government House in 2023,’’ even as he advised the electorate to ensure they have their PVCs. Speaking earlier, Ardo said if elected into power, he will ensure that his administration conquer illiteracy and ignorance, and ensure every age child has access to free high quality education from primary to tertiary levels.

He assured that every indigene will have enough food to eat and not ever go hungry, “this is because our state is a land of unlimited opportunities endowed with human and material resources, optimal utilisation of God’s given talent, skills, huge labour force and natural assets. “We will create knowledge and labour based society in which those who work hard succeed, the weak and the old among us cared for and by respecting our differences to allow our diverse communities grow stronger and our prosperity, unity and success become assured.”

