SDP’ll end bad leadership in C’River – Okokon

Governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Cross River State, Mr. Effuom Okokon, has promised that if elected as governor, his administration will end “the twenty four years cycle of bad leadership in the state.’ Okokon who made this known in an interview in Calabar said the PDP and APC in the state are one and the same and what they are fighting for is not in the interest of the state. He charged the electorate in the state to come out in their numbers and vote for the SDP because the coming elections is a referendum for the survival of the state. He said: “My message to the electorate in the state is that they should come out and vote because this election is a referendum for the survival of our state. “Most people in the APC today were in the PDP so the PDAPC is the same party and what they are fighting for is not in the interest of the state. “We have our plan for our state which is Health, Education, Agriculture, Rural Transformation, Tourism and Security but the people have to come and vote to ensure our victory otherwise the same cycle of bad governance and leadership we have been suffering for 24 years will continue.”

Like this: Like Loading...