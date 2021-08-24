SDR: Nigeria gets $3.35bn from IMF’s allocation

…in ow to push external reserves to $37bn

Nigeria is set to receive $3.35 billion as its share of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) $650 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDRs)- about SDR 456 billion- allocation, which came into effect yesterday.

In a statement, IMF Man- aging Director, Kristalina Georgieva, said: “The SDR allocation will provide additional liquidity to the global economic system supplementing countries’ foreign exchange reserves.’’ The announcement came weeks after the board of governors of the IMF on August 2 finally approved the SDR allocation proposal, which was delayed for more than a year.

The SDR, an international reserve asset, created by the IMF in 1969 to supplement its member countries’ official reserves, can be exchanged among governments for freely usable currencies in times of need.

Georgieva said the SDRs would be distributed to countries in proportion to their quota shares in the IMF. She said $275 billion would go to emerging and developing countries, of which low-income countries will receive about $21 billion.

According to the IMF boss: “The SDR allocation will provide additional liquidity to the global economic system – supplementing countries’ foreign exchange reserves and reducing their reliance on more expensive domestic or external debt. Countries can use the space provided by the SDR allocation to support their economies and step up their fight against the crisis.

“SDRs are being distributed to countries in proportion to their quota shares in the IMF.

This means about $275 billion is going to emerging and developing countries, of which low-income countries will receive about $21 billion – equivalent to as much as 6 percent of GDP in some cases.”

Specifically, she stated: “This SDR allocation is a critical component of the IMF’s broader effort to support countries through the pandemic, which includes: $117 billion in new financing for 85 countries; debt service relief for 29 low-income countries; and policy advice and capacity development support to over 175 countries to help secure a strong and more sustainable recovery.”

She further stated that the IMF would provide a framework for assessing the macroeconomic implications of the new allocation, its statistical treatment and governance, and how it might affect debt sustainability.

Financial analysts predict that Nigeria’s $3.35 billion of the IMF’s $650 billion SDRs will significantly boost the country’s external reserves which has been under pressure in the last one year as a result of the sharp drop in the price of oil and the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

For instance, in a report released at the weekend, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, stated: “We expect the $3.35 billion IMF SDR allocation to increase the external reserves level to about $37 billion and support the CBN’s intervention in the forex market.”

According to him, the increase in Nigeria’s external reserves level upon receipt of the SDR allocation of $3.35 billion will enhance the CBN’s ability to support the naira.

“An increase in the gross external reserves will support the CBN’s intervention at the foreign exchange markets and help in the convergence of the parallel market rate towards the rate at the I&E window,” the FDC CEO added.

