News

SE NASS Caucus seeking political solution towards Nnamdi Kanu release – Ekweremadu

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

*Tasks Igbo diaspora on S’East stability

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Monday, assured that the South East Caucus of the National Assembly was working towards defusing tension in the region.

According to a statement by Uche Anichukwu, his Special Assistant on Media, Ekweremadu spoke at a lecture entitled: “The Igbo in Diaspora: A Perspective” that he delivered virtually at the Igbo Heritage Lectures and Ugwumba Excellence Award event, which held in Pretoria, South Africa, on Sunday evening.

He also noted that the Caucus was working towards finding a political solution that would result in the release of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Ekweremadu enjoined the Igbo in diaspora to offer a strong voice against violent agitations and also bring their influences to bear in the search for security and stability in Igbo land.

On Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Ekweremadu said: “Let me also assure you that the South East Caucus of the National Assembly is not resting on its oars. We are working quietly and surely to address these issues, including finding a political solution to the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu matter.

 “We did it before in the case of Chief Ralph Uwazuruike in 2007. We also did it in the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in 2017. And God willing, and with your support and prayers, we will succeed again in the matter of Nnamdi Kanu to promote peace and stability in our region.”

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

70,000 farmers benefit from agric loan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ecobank Nigeria has said it is supporting over 70,000 farmers with special loans to increase their capacity and yields during this year’s planting season, as part of its commitment to ensuring growth of the agricultural sector. In a press release, the lender said apart from being one of its initiatives to promote entrepreneurship in the […]
News

US warns citizens to reconsider travel to Nigeria due to coronavirus, security challenges

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The United States of America has warned its citizens against travelling to 12 states in Nigeria over security challenges. The warning was contained in a travel advisory obtained on its website. The advisory, which was dated August 6, also cautioned US citizens from travelling to Nigeria over the COVID-19 pandemic. “Reconsider travel to Nigeria due […]
News

Senate tackles, Fashola over deplorable state of federal roads

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

The Senate and the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, are currently quarreling over alleged poor budgetary allocations for the Ministry of Works.   They also sharply disagreed yesterday over deplorable states of federal roads and the prioritisation of some constituency projects above others.   The Senate in a statement issued by its spokesperson, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica