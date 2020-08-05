Seafarers face health crisis over restriction

Heavy workloads, depression, fear of coronavirus and lack of precaution onboard vessels have grossly affected crew members, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Recently, there has been an increase in sickness onboard vessels and pressure to keep hygiene standards at almost hospital-like levels globally. In a survey by Seafarers Happiness Index (SHI) released by the Mission to Seafarers (MTS), it was learnt that some seamen were experiencing mental health crisis due to the impacts of COVID-19 on their welfare and families. With its global mantra: “Caring for Seafarers around the world,” MTS, which had been in existence for over 150 years with over 260 stations operational across the globe, is of the view that it had become essential that faster progress should be made to protect seafarers and stop the industry from falling into a deeper crisis.

Crisis

The survey indicated that the continued decline of happiness at sea was largely due to the inability of seafarers to sign off and return home. Also, it revealed that overall, seafarers’ happiness had dropped from 6.30 in Q1 ’20 to 6.18 in Q2 ’20. In addition, the survey unveiled the harsh reality of crew not being able to get home, worries about the safety of family and friends and frustration at extended contracts and even fears about entire careers, not just jobs. According to MTS, it was revealed that crew members were tired, fed up, lonely, homesick, sometimes even suffering illness and pain as they desperately want to get back home.

MTS, however, feared that the challenges being reported were reaching intolerable levels due to contracts being disregarded and growing reports of sexism, racism, bullying and drunkenness onboard. Secretary-General of Mission to Seafarers, Andrew Wright, said: “We are in the midst of a welfare crisis.

While Q1 showed us how seafarers suffered as COVID-19 struck home and provided insight into the support that was needed, the Q2 report highlights the cost of inaction and the need for immediate solutions.” Also, the Director, Loss Prevention at ship owners’ club, Louise Hall, explained that social distancing had taken a great toll on relationships and connectivity onboard, adding that reports of additional safety measures, such as separating tables and limiting the capacity of mess rooms at meal times, had made even the most habitual social interactions difficult. Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer, Wallem Group, Frank Coles, said that no bonus or extra pay could resolve the anguish, mental stress and problems being faced by the crew working inside the ships. Worried by this development, the Chairman, Mission To Seafarers Lagos (MTSL), Chief Adebayo Sarumi, pledged to work toward improving the welfare of seafarers in Nigeria.

Negligence

For instance, he noted that over 3,000 ships berth in Lagos yearly, with 80 per cent being foreignflagged, while 85 per cent of the goods and services come by sea, saying that the delivery of these goods by sea was often taken for granted because of the consistent flow of trade. Sarumi noted: “Even during the pandemic period of COVID-19, maritime trade remains an essential service and seafarers, essential workers. The sad irony is that while most pay attention to the cargo, few ever ask, who delivers them. “The seafarers are the ones carrying the most important and precious cargo of all while the men and the women that work assiduously to sustain our precious maritime trade are the invisible hands that propel nations to sustenance, survival and the superlative. They are also the most overlooked aspect of the value chain; their welfare often trivialised.”

Challenge

According to him, seafarers’ welfare has become a hydra-headed challenge, saying that it has institutional, political, cultural and social nuances. However, Sarumi explained that the mission’s strategy was to upgrade and upscale the center’s facilities to some modicum of acceptable standards. He sought collaboration with both national and international progenitors as well as maritime industry friends and allies in putting up a worldclass MTS facility in the seafarers’ centre in Apapa. The chairman described the mission in Lagos as an international, humanitarian and non-governmental secular organisation dedicated to the welfare of seafarers regardless of sex, creed, belief, race or political disposition. On security along the Gulf of Guinea region, Sarumi said the MTS was collaborating with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and other agencies in the maritime industry to curb instances of piracy that pose threat to seamen.

Solution

Further, the chairman stressed the need for the provision of modern place where seafarers on leave could relax and sometimes have their mandatory papers processed if required, irrespective of their nationalities. He explained: “Nigerian station is currently developing seafarers’ facilities and hope to form a sustained and substantive collaboration with the industry players towards making Nigeria’s MTS internationally recognised.” Sarumi noted that a functional MTS center as obtained in other countries would enable seafarers entering the seaports and other stakeholders operating in the sector have more confidence in the system.

Last line

The Federal Government should ensure that the seafarers are adequately supported in their trying period.

Like this: Like Loading...