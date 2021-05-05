Seafarers, ship owners in conflict over wages

After negotiations failed, the seafarers union has threatened to tackle ship owners unilaterally if their members’ new minimum wages are not reviewed as agreed, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Discussions between seafarers and shipping lines over a three per cent increase in seafarers’ minimum wage and welfare across the world have come to naught.

This is because the seafarers, represented by International Labour Organisation (ILO) have stopped negotiations with ship owners under the umbrella of International Chamber of Shipping (ICS).

Wages

Prior to this development, Nigerian seafarers were among the poorest paid in the world. International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s minimum wage for Able Seamen is $1,078, for a cook or cleaner, a master collected between $6,633 and $8,000 monthly as at 2019.

This is the benchmark, which countries that ratified the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) 2006 are expected to use in guaranteeing the welfare of their seafarers, but it is not so in Nigeria. For instance, a master earns N600,000 ($1,276) monthly, meaning that no Nigerian seafarer earn wages close to the set benchmark by ILO

. Trial

Efforts by the seafarers local union to get indigenous ship owners sign the National Joint Industrial Council (NJIC) Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) on the condition of service for seafarers, including the minimum wages payable to all categories of seafarers with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) have failed despite the assurance by the National Seafarers Welfare Board (NSWB) that seafarers on board ships would receive wages due them for the extra days because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Promise

For instance, the Chairman of the board, Otunba Kunle Folarin, expressed the readiness of the board to assist Nigerian seafarers facing any kind of difficulties, saying seafarers who toil to keep the economic balanced, deserved their pays.

Where employers attempt to short-change seafarers, he urged victims of such treatment to lodge complaints directly to regulatory bodies, saying such mat ters would be dealt with decisively.

Development

However, it was learnt that ship owners were unwilling to raise minimum wages, which is likely to further push labour supply shortages. The new formula puts the basic minimum wage at $683 per month with effect from January 1, 2022, a $1.40 per day increase on the current rate of $641, which was set following discussions at ILO in 2018.

Ship owners said that turning down of the new three per cent offer would mean that able seafarers will not be entitled to a rise in the minimum wage for two years in line with the ILO process.

Notwithstanding the threat, the seafarers’ unions said they would prefer to tackle the shipping companies head-on to set wages unilaterally rather than risk decades of established ILO practices by agreeing to employers’ demands to ditch objective ILO minimum wage calculations.

Issues

Meanwhile, some seamen have not been able to sign off from their ships for months upon expiration of their contracts since the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to new research from the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), a quarter of seafarers were considering quitting the industry due to the ongoing crew change crisis, while another 23 per cent of the seamen were not sure about their future.

Seafarers group spokesperson at ILO and Vice-Chair of Seafarers’ Section of the ITF, Mark Dickinson, said that ship owners’ arguments that the industry had suffered financially during the pandemic was not rooted in reality, especially compared to the strain and turmoil experienced by seafarers battling the pandemic, lack of crew change and its impacts on seafaring sectors being treated with levity. He noted that international shipping rates were at all time high and most ship owners had done well out of the pandemic, despite earlier predictions of fall in revenue and profitability.

Dickinson explained: “We have heard time and time again from ship owners and their representatives that they care about the seafarers that seafarers are ‘vital’ and that seamen are ‘critical’ to our industry and the global supply chain.

But the moment it comes to recognising the contribution of seafarers and value them practically by respecting institutions most fundamental to seafarers’ welfare and delivering a modest real wage increase – the ship owners show their true colours.

“Failing to agree means the ITF now must unilaterally determine the ILO minimum wage rate, but unlike the ship owners, we will respect and keep faith with the ILO formula, which is fair and objective,” On the other hand, ship own- ers’ representatives disclosed that they were disappointed that talks to increase the minimum wage for seafarers at the ILO had broken down.

The ship owners, however, said that despite the impact of the pandemic on the global industry ship owners, representing the cruise and transport sectors, put forward a three-year deal to increase the basic minimum wage for seafarers to provide a level of security for seafarers at this worrying time.

The offer represented a three per cent increase for seafarers across the world at a time when many workers on land are having pay freezes and losing their jobs. According to ICS, ship owners remain open to discussing the minimum wage with the unions in an effort to seek an early resolution.

Also, the Director, Employment Affairs at ICS, Natalie Shaw, said: “Unfortunately the seafarers’ representatives rejected a generous offer from the ship owners in these unprecedented times. We went further than we had anticipated, but the offer was still rejected. However, our door is always open,”

Last line

Government should correct the imbalance between Nigerian seafarers and their foreign counterparts by compelling ship owners to adhere to the MLC 2006 ratified by Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...