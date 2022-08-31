Seafarers’ Wages: NIMASA traps ship owners with Act

After series of negotiations have failed, a new law that will raise seafarers’ minimum wage, standard of living and tackle labour supply shortage in the maritime sector has been included in the proposed review of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Act currently before the National Assembly, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

In 2018, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)- led negotiations, alongside the National Joint Industrial Council (NJIC), Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and relevant stakeholders met to increase dockworkers’ wages and entitlements through Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) initiative, which resulted in improved conditions for Nigerian dockworkers. Four years after, the Director- General of the agency, Bashir Jamoh, made a new move to ensure a revised working condition for Nigerian seafarers in the proposed review of the NIMASA Act and the Merchant Shipping Act.

Challenge

Prior to this development, it had been said that Nigerian seafarers were among the poorest paid in the world, while the International Labour Organisation (ILO) minimum wage for Able Seamen is $1,078 for cook or cleaner, a master collected between $6,633 and $8,000 monthly as at 2019. This is the benchmark, which countries that ratified the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) 2006 are expected to use in guaranteeing the welfare of their seafarers, but it is not so in Nigeria; a master, for instance, earns N600,000 ($1,276) monthly, meaning that no Nigerian seafarer earns wage near the set benchmark by ILO.

NIMASA’s new steps

Worried by this, the director- general of NIMASA, last week, inaugurated a tripartite National Joint Industrial Council (NJIC) meeting for the review of minimum standards for Nigerian seafarers in Lagos. Jamoh noted: “The on-going review by the NJIC is timely because it comes at a time when we are in the process of reviewing both the NIMASA Act and the Merchant Shipping Act with the outcomes of the tripartite negotiations by NJIC to be inputted into both amendments to ensure that they are binding. “The importance of this gathering is determined by the need for adequate compensation, remuneration and workplace conditions for Nigerian seafarers and for employers of labour to ensure responsible conditions of service guiding seafarer employment in line with global best practices.” Also, the Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, Victor Ochei, an engineer, who serves as the Chairman of NJIC, emphasised the benefits of the on-going review for the Nigerian maritime sector as a whole. He said: “The regulation of the minimum standards of living and working condition of seafarers through the instrument of the CBA process has created a harmonious working relationship between stakeholders, seafarer employers and the workers in the nation’s maritime labour sector. “A review of the Collective Bargaining Agreement is needed for improved wages and living standards for seafarers operating in Nigeria’s territorial waters, who undoubtedly are an integral part of the maritime sector.”

Promise

For instance, the Chairman of the board, Otunba Kunle Folarin, expressed the readiness of the board to provide assistance to Nigerian seafarers facing difficulties presently, saying seafarers who toil to keep the economic balance deserve their pays. Where employers attempt to short-change seafarers, he urged victims of such ill treatment to lodge complaints directly to regulatory bodies, saying such matters would be dealt with decisively.

Issues

Prior to the latest move, efforts by the seafarers’ local union to get indigenous ship owners sign the NJIC’s CBA on the condition of service for seafarers, including the minimum wages payable to all categories of seafarers with NIMASA,had failed, despite the assurance by the National Seafarers Welfare Board (NSWB) that seafarers on board ships would receive wages due them for the extra days. Regardless of this assurance, it was learnt that ship owners were unwilling to raise minimum wage for a single dollar, which has further pushed labour supply shortages in the country. A former President of the association, Capt. Niyi Labinjo, had said before now that lack of contracts by ship owners had rendered thousands of seafarers jobless. He stressed the need to build the shipping industry together with the human capacity. Labinjo explained that there were 4,000 seafarers in the country and of the 4,000, only 2,500 were registered with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). He noted: “Out of the 2,500 registered, over half of them are on the streets. They will remain like that unless indigenous ship owners are encouraged.’’

New formula

The new formula puts the basic minimum wage at $683 per month with effect from January 1, 2022, a $1.40 per day increase on the current rate of $641, which was set following discussions at the ILO in 2018. However, ship owners have said that turning down of the new three per cent offer would mean that able seafarers would not be entitled to a rise in the minimum wage for two years, in line with the ILO process.

Last line

Government should compel ship owners to adhere to the revised working conditions for Nigerian seafarers in the proposed review of the NIMASA Act and the Merchant Shipping Act currently before the National Assembly for consideration.

