S’Eagles star, Semi Ajayi: I don’t think of female admirers but my football

West Bromwich Albion and Super Eagles defender, Semilore Ajayi, featured in two games for Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon replacing Kenneth Omeruo in the first game against Egypt while playing the whole duration in the game against Guinea Bissau. Speaking with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the former Arsenal star said he learnt a lot during his days at the Emirates. Excerpts…

How does it feel for you playing at the AFCON?

In as much as we didn’t achieve our set goal and target, I will say it was an amazing experience for me as a player. Any opportunity to play for my country is a blessing and is something that is supposed to be taken advantage of. Playing in a major tournament is what we dream of as kids so I am pleased to be in Cameroon with the Super Eagles especially after missing out of the last championship in Egypt.

You started one game in Cameroon against Guinea Bissau and your performance was top of the bill with so many people applauding your composure and the way you commanded your defence line alongside the captain, Williams Troost-Ekong, what gave you that confidence and motivation in that game?

I don’t know. I’m a quite calm and composed player anyway and even off the pitch, that’s how I am. I just like to take my time with things, to assess, to be aware of my surroundings and then make the best decision based on the information that I have gathered. That’s how I play and I was glad that I was able to showcase my talents. We have done a lot in training and it was left for me to execute all what we have learnt. It was a good game by all standard for me and the team as a whole.

Tell us how it all started for you football wise?

I have been playing football since I could walk. I’ve always been obsessed with football. I always had a ball at my feet, I was breaking things in the house until my mom and dad took me to a local team to play and then I was spotted, signed to an academy and from there I just progressed. By the grace of God, I managed to make it into becoming a professional and now this is my career.

You started from Arsenal but didn’t really make it big there, what would you say about your time at the Emirates?

It was fantastic playing at Arsenal and I learned so much, but I need first team matches and believe I can do that moving away from the Emirates. It was disappointing not to break through to the first team at Arsenal, but it’s not easy at a big club like that. I can’t take it to heart and my target at that time was to bounce back and work my way up to the top of the ladder which is what I am doing at the moment. I learned a lot at Arsenal. I feel like my game came along leaps and bounds and I was around world-class players, training with them each day. I had great coaches and great facilities and I was just a sponge when I was there, soaking in all of the information that I could and trying to improve as much as I could.

Would you say choosing football as a career was the best decision for you?

For me, yes. Luckily it worked out for me and I’m able to do what I love everyday so I am very blessed.

Can you tell us about the West Bromwich Albion project, the target and your plans for the team?

At the moment, we are in the Championship. We were relegated from the Premiership last season so the plan and the target for this season is to get back to where we rightly belong. We are now in the top six and we have to do better than we are doing at the moment to climb up the table and achieve our target of gaining promotion to the EPL.

How disappointing was it for you and the team getting relegated last season?

It was very disappointing because the English Premier League is the highest level of football in England, it is where we want to be as a club, so not playing at that level this season really hurt, but hopefully we will be back there next season.

Everyone have that belief that England is the best place to play football across the world. What would you say is the side attraction because everyone wants to play in England especially the EPL?

I would say the tempo, the tempo is high and there is unpredictability. There is no such thing as a small team or a big team, anyone can beat anyone in that league. I think that’s what the excitement of the league is. It’s t h e fact that you can go into any game and not know who will come out victorious and I think that’s what the fans like to see. A team at the top of the table can lose against the bottom club and most times there are unpredictable results.

While growing up, do you have a club you look up to playing for in England and if given the opportunity you will not hesitate to join them?

I will say Chelsea because I grew up loving the club. I was supporting the club as a kid because my dad also was a Chelsea fan and I became same too. I will say if I am to choose, I will pick Chelsea.

Would you say your career is going on the right track the way you wanted it at the moment?

Yes, definitely. I’ve achieved a lot of goals that I set for myself. Obviously, there are lot more things that I want to achieve before I retire but so far so good, it’s good.

If you had not been a footballer, what would you have done as a man?

I would have probably gone into something like property development. I love things like that and I see myself transitioning into that when I finish my career as a footballer.

You have the height, you are handsome and definitely will have a lot of ladies crushing on you out there, how do you manage yourself as a professional?

Honestly, I am always focused on football. All of that stuff is just noise, my purpose is to be the best player I can be, to represent my club, my country, my family as well as I can and that is what I’m focused on. All the talk about women and people crushing on me, I always put that aside and concentrate on my job as a professional football player.

