S’Eagles to play friendlies against Cote d’Ivoire, Tunisia next month

Nigeria will face Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia in friendly matches in Austria next month.
This was confirmed by the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, in a tweet thread on Wednesday.
The Super Eagles take on Cote d’Ivoire on October 9 and 2004 Africa Cup of Nations winners Tunisia four days later.
“Due to the COVID-19 protocols presently in place and the proximity of the bulk of our team as well, Austria was seen as an ideal venue,” Pinnick wrote.
He added that “ALL costs will be borne by the Football Federations of both Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire, as well as Tunisia.”
Gernot Rohr’s men have not played any game in almost a year, since they beat Lesotho 4-2 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

