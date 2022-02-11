Sealing of IBEDC offices: Oyo govt, firm resolve feud

The Oyo State Government and the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), yesterday, resolved the differences that led the state to seal some business offices of the DISCO. The two parties, after a meeting at the Government Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan declared their readiness to work together to find an amicable resolution of all issues surrounding the recent sealing of the IBEDC offices in Ibadan by the state government.

The parties, in a statement jointly released shortly after a meeting, signed by Barr. Temilolu Seun Ashamu Hon. Commissioner for Energy & Mineral Resources and John Ayodele, Chief Operating Officer, IBEDC vowed to continue to work together in the interest of the residents of the state. They assured members of the public of the restoration of electricity as soon as possible, adding that the two parties would continue amicable resolution of the issue and work together to make electricity meters available to all residents of the state.

The statement read in part: “This is to notify the general public that the Oyo State Government and the IBEDC have resolved and agreed to work together in the interest of the public. “The general public is hereby assured of the restoration of electricity supply as soon as possible, while the two parties shall continue amicable resolution of the issue in the interest of the public, including working together to make electricity meters available to residents of the state.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...