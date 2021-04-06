News

Sean McCarthy shares the benefits of brainstorming ideas with others

Growth and expansion are essential for serial entrepreneurs. Ultimately, you want your business to scale new heights and allow you to explore more avenues and challenge yourself further. This is the mindset that Sean McCarthy has adopted.

Sean is a serial entrepreneur in the hospitality industry. He is the founder of McCarthy Hospitality Group, focusing on four main areas: marketing, social media, nightlife, and technology. It is through combining these unique and independent aspects that have helped his business grow.

Through his businesses, Sean breaks the traditional norm of the industry and brings in new and exciting aspects. His latest expansion plan leans towards e-commerce, which is an area he has studied for a while. By observing market trends and changing strategies, he has his sights set on growing his business in the e-commerce arena.

Asked about his business success, Sean preaches patience and resilience to other entrepreneurs. It took time and immense effort to grow his business to where it currently stands. He says that his years of experience and business approach have helped him make his strategy for 2021.

When do you know it’s time to expand your business? In his case, Sean has a plan, goals he has set for himself and his business. These help inform his next steps in the industry. Having achieved his targets with his existing ventures, he is now ready for a brand-new bar in a location he has carefully selected. He has his 2021 plans set in motion.

His motivation is reaching new heights, learning new things, and creating lasting and successful businesses. He believes that you can do anything you set your mind to; that is why he often challenges himself with ventures outside his comfort zone.

Sean has mentioned before that he always aims to double his goals every year. This keeps him from getting too comfortable in one space and keeps him growing. More than setting more challenging goals and expanding his business, Sean is also passionate about helping other entrepreneurs in their path.

Through his interactions with entrepreneurs, influencers, and people in general, he is able to come up with new ideas and discuss how viable they are. Idea sharing is essential in business as guarding ideas gives business owners a tunnel vision of their ideas. By sharing ideas, you get to hear and see other people’s thoughts on them.

Business growth is dependent on how driven the business owner is, and Sean is dedicated to breaking barriers within the hospitality industry and breaking into others.

