Season 5: Big Brother Naija housemates begin quarantine

Big Brother Naija, the sensational reality show that has kept the continent spellbound, will start on July 19, with plenty of social media buzz.

Not too long ago, at a press briefing, the organisers revealed that selected housemates, after a rigorous verification and online sorting of over 30,000 entries, have proceeded on quarantine since Wednesday, in line with the guidelines provided and approved by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

They hinted that this year, carefully tested measures have been put in place to ensure minimal contact with outsiders once the housemates enter the house and also revealed that the favourite ‘ninjas’ may not be very visible during the show due to COVID-19 realities.

The main sponsors on the show, sports betting company, BetWay, also revealed a bigger payout for the winner of the show this year as well as other mouth-watering prizes for fans of the show.

