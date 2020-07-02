Arts & Entertainments

Season 5: Big Brother Naija housemates begin quarantine

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Big Brother Naija, the sensational reality show that has kept the continent spellbound, will start on July 19, with plenty of social media buzz.
Not too long ago, at a press briefing, the organisers revealed that selected housemates, after a rigorous verification and online sorting of over 30,000 entries, have proceeded on quarantine since Wednesday, in line with the guidelines provided and approved by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
They hinted that this year, carefully tested measures have been put in place to ensure minimal contact with outsiders once the housemates enter the house and also revealed that the favourite ‘ninjas’ may not be very visible during the show due to COVID-19 realities.
The main sponsors on the show, sports betting company, BetWay, also revealed a bigger payout for the winner of the show this year as well as other mouth-watering prizes for fans of the show.

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Ikeja Unique Lions Club commissions monument

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

In its commitment to beautifying and making the environment better, a philanthropic organisation, the Ikeja Unique Lions Club, last Saturday commissioned a monument, the rehabilitation of a park, at the Lagos State Secretariat, Ikeja. A major feature of the park is a bronze sculpture of a lion which adorn the place. The District Governor of […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian man condemns DNA test; says every child born by a wife in Igbo culture automatically belongs to the husband

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Nigerian man identified as Hugo Abuudo on Facebook has condemned men who carry out DNA test to ascertain their child’s paternity. The young man said that DNA test is destroying the institution of marriage adding that every child born by a wife in Igbo culture automatically belongs to the husband. He wrote: “In Igbo […]
Arts & Entertainments

EFA IWARA: Nollywood needs to work on the distribution network

Posted on Author ROSEMARY NWOSU

Efa Iwara is a Nigerian rapper and actor who has featured in various movies including, ‘Put a ring on it’ and series like The Men’s Club, Rumour Has It, Ajoche amongst others. In an exclusive interview with, ROSEMARY NWOSU, he talked about his career, how he fell out of love for music and the distribution […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: