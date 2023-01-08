Season of supernatural Encounter

Text: Genesis 32:24-28 – “And Jacob was left alone; and there wrestled a man with him until the breaking of the day. And when he saw that he prevailed not against him, he touched the hollow of his thigh; and the hollow of Jacob’s thigh was out of joint, as he wrestled with him.

And he said, Let me go, for the day breaketh. And he said, I will not let thee go, except thou bless me. And he said unto him, What is thy name? And he said, Jacob. And he said, Thy name shall be called no more Jacob, but Israel: for as a prince hast thou power with God and with men, and hast prevailed”.

The end of every season sgnals the beginning of another season. One moment in God’s presence can change everything in your life. The Bible is full of supernatural encounters that transforms lives in a moment. What it means is that, it just takes one encounter in the presence of the Lord to change everything.

Saul’s life was transformed on the road to Damascus. A man was healed in one encounter with Jesus after years of waiting at the pool of Bethesda. The lame beggar was healed after he encountered the power of God released through Peter and John.

These supernatural encounters are just scratching the surface of the numerous stories of God’s presence touching, saving, and healing lives. Supernatural encounters are still available today for the Lord is the same yesterday, today, and forever (Hebrews 13:8).

Let me show you one of the perfect example of the supernatural from a Canaanite Woman in the book of

Matthew 15:22-28 (NIV) – “A Canaanite woman from that vicinity came to him, crying out, “Lord, Son of David, have mercy on me! My daughter is demon-possessed and suffering terribly. Jesus did not answer a word. So his disciples came to him and urged him, “Send her away, for she keeps crying out after us. He answered, “I was sent only to the lost sheep of Israel. The woman came and knelt before him. “Lord, help me!” she said. He replied, “It is not right to take the children’s bread and toss it to the dogs.” Yes it is, Lord,” she said. “Even the dogs eat the crumbs that fall from their master’s table. Then Jesus said to her, “Woman, you have great faith! Your request is granted.” And her daughter was healed at that moment.

Jesus’ response to her request was offensive, but she didn’t allow anger to creep into her heart. She kept pressing in by faith. Her tender heart trusted what she had heard about Him allowed her to press in. To you this year, don’t let offense rob you of your breakthrough. Live unoffendable. Give up your right to be right, like Jesus did. Be confident in your identity as a child of God and at the same time humble in knowing that He is the Maker and Creator of all things…even you!

See another clear example of the miraculous catch of fishes in the book of John 21:5-7 (NIV) – “He called out to them, “Friends, haven’t you any fish?” “No,” they answered. He said, “Throw your net on the right side of the boat and you will find some.” When they did, they were unable to haul the net in because of the large number of fish. Then the disciple whom Jesus loved said to Peter, “It is the Lord!”

As soon as Simon Peter heard him say, “It is the Lord,” he wrapped his outer garment around him (for he had taken it off) and jumped into the water.“

Complete obedience can usher in supernatural encounters. In this scene, Jesus has been crucified and buried in the tomb. The disciples just returned to fishing for fish, instead of men, and Jesus shows up. It’s interesting that the first time Jesus told Peter to throw the net on the other side of the boat in Luke 5:4-6, Peter explained why it won’t work. But in John 21, Peter doesn’t contest the same request, but simply obeys. The results are the same, a large catch.

What happened to Peter over the course of three years? How many supernatural encounters did he get to witness firsthand in following Jesus. Something had changed inside of him.

Spending time with the Lord builds trust and trust leads to obedience. In the second encounter, it was Peter’s obedience to Jesus’ request that led his revelation of the resurrected Christ. What supernatural encounters are connected to your obedience to the Lord? There is a problem in every man’s life that only God can solve. God can only help you solve that problem when you recognize His authority over your life by putting aside your personality.

