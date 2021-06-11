News Top Stories

S’East: ‘5000 killed, 10,000 detained over clampdown on IPOB, ESN’

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

Igbo elders demand halt to military operation

The Igbo Elders Council (IEC), yesterday alleged that over 5000 Igbo youths have been killed and more than 10,000 others, thrown into detention camps in the on-going special security operation in the South East region of the country.

The council comprising eminent leaders from the South East region, met for several hours yesterday in Abuja where they decided to raise the alarm over the deplorable security situation in the South East region. Those who were at the meeting included a former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, former Minister of Education, Professor Ihechukwu Madubuike, Prof C.E. Nwekeaku, Bar Onwu Arua Onwu and HRM, Eze Ibe Nwosu, amongst others. The controversial security operation, which involves troops of the Nigeria Armed Force and the Nigeria Police Force, was launched about a fortnight ago in a bid to fish out criminal elements behind the recent spate of killing of security operatives and burning down of public infrastructure in the region. At the onset of the operation, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba had accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) of complicity in the serial killings and arson, an allegation the groups had since denied.

In a communique released at the end of the meeting, the council drew a nexus between the highhandedness of security operatives and the shoot on sight order given to them by Baba at the commencement of the operation. The current militarization and wide spread carnage in the South East, the group said, have precipitated unprecedented fear, tension and untold hardships on the people in the zone, thereby aggravating the security challenges in the land. The council lamented that in spite of the ban on road blocks nationwide, security agencies in the South East routinely stop motorists at illegal checkpoints, search them in most dehumanizing manner under the guise of fishing out presumed members of IPOB, and ESN. According to the council, those arrested by security operatives were mainly young males were not charged to court to defend themselves but and were marched away to unknown destinations, most of whom never return alive.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oluremi Tinubu, Okorocha pillars of progressive governance, says PGF

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Senator Oluremi Tinubu and a former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha as strong pillars of progressive governance.     ThePGFmadethedescription while celebrating birthday of the two Senators. While Tinubu, who has just clocked 60 years, represented Lagos Central, Okorocha […]
News

Senate to debate PIB October 20

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate will on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, debate the Petroleum Industry Bill(PIB) forwarded by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly last week. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this yesterday, shortly before the chamber adjourned plenary. According to Lawan, early debate on the bill is expected to avert any delay in […]
News Top Stories

Ex-envoy, Obiozor, emerges Ohanaeze President-General

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

S’East govs: We’ll stand by new leadership   A former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Israel and Cyprus, Prof. George Obiozor, has been elected the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation. Obiozor polled a total of 304 votes to defeat Dr. Valentine Oparaocha who polled 15 votes. The election followed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica