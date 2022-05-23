S’East aspirants meet, agree to support zone AbujaAhead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Special National Convention slated this weekend to elect its Presidential candidate, aspirants from the South East Geo-political zone met at the house of the former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West, Senator Rochas Okorocha. The meeting according to them was to forge an alliance among themselves.

There are more than five APC Presidential aspirants from the South East. However the aspirants that met in Abuja include Senator Rochas Okorocha, Senator Ken Nnamani, former Minister of Education (state), Emeka Nwajiuba, former Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and Mrs. Uju Ken-Ohanenye. Their meeting was behind closed doors.

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi joined the meeting virtually, after he had to cut short his visit to Abuja to get relevant documents for his screening in Abakaliki. The former Minister of Sci-ence and Technology, Dr. Onu chaired the meeting.

In their communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and read by Nnamani, the aspirants, agreed to align with the decision of the party, which they said will do the right thing and heed the clamour for power shift to the Southeast.

Also, in the communiqué, which was jointly signed by the aspirants, Nnamani, Onu, Okorocha, Umahi, Nwajiuba and Moluku, the candidates commended the APC leadership and the people of the Southeast “for commitment to the unity of Nigeria and the inclusion of all parts of Nigeria In the governance architecture of the country”.

It read: “A communiqué issued at the meeting of the Southeast Presidential aspirants of the APC.

At its review meeting held today the 22 of May, 2022 at the residence of Senator Rochas Okorocha, under the Chairmanship of His Excellency Ogbonniya Onu, the Aspirants agree to make the following statements: “That the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the All Progressive Congress and its National Working Committee as well the teaming members of the party are commended by the entire people of the southeast on their avowed commitment to the unity of Nigeria and the inclusion of all parts of Nigeria in the governance architecture of the country. “That we commend all Nigerians who are committed to the Nigerian project by the whole hearted support of the aspiration of the south east to produce the next Nigerian president in 2023.

“That in furtherance of these commitments all aspirants here commit to align with any of the Southeast aspirants that is accepted by and chosen by other Nigerians to fly the APC flag.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...