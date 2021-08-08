S’East attacks have signature of terrorists, says Onovo

Chief Martin Onovo, the presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party, (NCP), in the 2015, speaks on some national issues including insecurity and the performance of the National Assembly in the current dispensation

What do you make of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho?

The Gen. Buhari regime is most definitely dysfunctional. It always fails in its responsibilities and succeeds in unpatriotic ventures.

The international criminal kidnap of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and arrest of Chief Sunday Igboho are unpatriotic and wasteful endeavours of a failed and desperate Buhari regime. We must ask the regime how much of public funds it has wasted on these unpatriotic international operations.

Nnamdi Kanu was on trial in Nigeria. When the Buhari regime saw that their case against him was weak, the Army was mobilised to attack Kanu’s community in Abia State, where he was resident at that time. So, he had to escape for his life.

Now that he was kidnapped in Kenya and brought back to court in Nigeria, the Buhari regime is trying to evade the court process as they refused to allow Kanu to see his lawyers and the DSS failed to bring him to court on July 26, 2021.

If there are any serious allegations against Nnamdi Kanu, the regime will hurry to try him and convict him. Since there is no serious case against him, the regime has chosen to play ‘hide and seek’ while desperately searching for a political solution.

The allegation of treasonable felony seems frivolous as we all know that IPOB has a philosophy that rejects violence and IPOB also preaches no violence. IPOB has also denied all allegations of violence.

Most notably, the right to self-determination is universal. So, the thoughtlessness of the position of the sectional Buhari regime seems obvious. The case of Sunday Igboho is similar. He is a very popular rights activist. He was in Nigeria preaching his Yoruba nation message peacefully until the Buhari regime very violently attacked his home by 1.30am in the morning.

Some innocent people were killed extra-judicially, at his home. Now, the regime is unable to articulate any serious case against him in Nigeria or in the Benin Republic where he was arrested.

Again, we insist that the right to self-determination is universal. The right to self-defence is also universal. We declare Sunday Igboho as a national hero of the right to self-defence.

We declare Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as a national hero of the right to self-determination. The Buhari regime must respond to the legitimate demands of Southern Nigerians.

Otherwise, we can exercise our rights to self-defence and self-determination. The ‘Movement for Fundamental Change’ demands the restructuring of Nigeria now. All geo-political zones in Nigeria have agreed to restructure the country. It is only the minority Buhari cabal that is resisting restructuring. The will of the majority will prevail.

How do you see the failure of the National Assembly to check President Buhari in the face of the current security and sundry issues in the country?

Nigeria is a very dysfunctional place. Materialism, corruption and selfishness are the norms. Many of the National Assembly mem bers are not outraged as they are beneficiaries of the dysfunctional system.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari is a northern Muslim and given the ‘born to rule’ disposition of many northern Muslims they support him out of their sectional agenda even when he is wrong.

In addition, with the dictatorial disposition of the government, many legislators are intimidated and do not want to be treated like Mr. Omoyele Sowore whose freedom has been unduly constrained for a very long time.

Now, he has also been wounded by a gun shot. Many citizens are currently intimidated including judges and journalists.

So, sectionalism, blackmail, bribery and intimidation have been employed to control the legislators.

Do not forget that the leadership of both chambers were imposed by President Buhari using the party. Even the leadership of the National Assembly has been confessing publicly that they are a ‘rubber stamp’. So, it may be difficult to get the National Assembly to check President Buhari.

What is your view about the belief that the National Assembly is spineless and has not been able to live up to its constitutional duties?

The National Assembly is not spineless. It has the constitutional authority to impeach the President. However, because of the factors I previously identified including, materialism, blackmail, corruption, sectionalism and the leadership of the National Assembly that was imposed by him, it will not be easy to impeach him.

However, it is possible and many opposition national legislators are publicly proposing impeachment now. With the opposition legislators and a few others from the ruling party, the impeachment of President Buhari is feasible. He must leave the office.

Otherwise, he will completely destroy the country. Already, he has destroyed democracy, the economy, the military and national unity.

How do you see the attack of the National Assembly on the decision Southern governors, especially on the Asaba declaration?

It was not unexpected as the Senate President and the Speaker owe their positions to President Buhari and have been trying to show their loyalty to him personally. This is unpatriotic as their loyalty should be to the country. It is unfortunate that they prefer public office to national development.

The positions of our Southern governors are patriotic, progressive and constitutional. The ban on open grazing is long overdue as it is necessary to improve the security situation. Compliance with the principle of Federal Character is constitutional. So are all their other positions in the Asaba Declaration.

What do you make of the current spate of killings and violence in the South-East?

We have compelling reasons to believe that Fulani Islamist terrorists and the security forces that have been conniving with them are responsible for the premeditated genocidal agenda.

They attack INEC offices and other public facilities and blame such on IPOB/ ESN to justify their premeditated genocidal agenda. The attacks have the signature of Fulani Islamist terrorists.

The weapons, the methods, the ruthlessness and the refusal or neglect of security agents to confront them are all indications that these unknown gunmen are Islamist Fulani terrorists. You may remember that a few months ago, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia warned that the plan of the Islamist Fulani terrorists was to instigate a civil war.

Also what is your reaction to the Justice Minister and Attorney-General, Mr. Malami’s comparison of Fulani herdsmen to Igbo spare parts dealers.

He has confessed and confirmed our allegations of ultra-sectionalism and divisiveness against President Buhari. Auto spare parts dealers are peaceful and provide great services to our citizens. They do not kill citizens or destroy properties. That is unlike herdsmen who trespass into people’s farms, destroy people’s crops, steal some crops and kill farmers.

