S’East attacks: Security operatives nab alleged IPOB/ESN informant

Police have arrested one Gloria Okolie said to have played an intermediary role in the series of attacks in the South-East by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB).

Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Aremu Adeniran, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Sunday, said the 22-year-old’s job was to spy on military and other security formations.

Adeniran said: “The suspect, a native of Umutanza in Imo State, was arrested following ongoing investigations and implementation of a special operation, Operation Restore Peace, to amongst other things, break the information, drugs and arms supply chain to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network, in the South-East.

“Investigations revealed that Gloria Okolie is a member of IPOB/ESN in Imo State who worked closely with one Benjamin Uzoma Emojiri aka Onye Army, one of the commanders of the ESN, earlier declared wanted for his lead roles in planning, coordinating and executing the attack on the Imo State Police Command Headquarters and Imo State Headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

“Her arrest and the revelations from her confession assisted the police in the arrest of Onye Army, a major breakthrough in the quest to restore law and order in the South-East.

“Further investigations by the police team revealed that Gloria Okolie takes advantage of her gender and seemingly innocuous looks as camouflage to carry out espionage against military and police targets on behalf of IPOB/ESN.”

According to him, the suspect also received cash, drugs and weapons on behalf of IPOB/ESN and deliver same to their commanders in their camps.

The statement said: “Through her clandestine criminal activities she actively aided and abetted the multiple acts of murder, arson and malicious damage to both private and public property by the ESN.

“A lot of the deadly and unfortunate attacks on security personnel and assets, with numerous fatalities, have the imprimaturs of Gloria Okolie, the spy girl of ESN militants. Investigation is being concluded to arraign her for prosecution.”

Meanwhile, the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has commended officers for the fight against violent crimes in the country.

