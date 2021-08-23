News Top Stories

S’East attacks: Security operatives nab alleged IPOB/ESN informant

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Police have arrested one Gloria Okolie said to have played an intermediary role in the series of attacks in the South-East by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB).

 

Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Aremu Adeniran, who confirmed the arrest in a statement on Sunday, said the 22-year-old’s job was to spy on military and other security formations.

 

Adeniran said: “The suspect, a native of Umutanza in Imo State, was arrested following ongoing investigations and implementation of a special operation, Operation Restore Peace, to amongst other things, break the information, drugs and arms supply chain to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network, in the South-East.

 

 

“Investigations revealed that Gloria Okolie is a member of IPOB/ESN in Imo State who worked closely with one Benjamin Uzoma Emojiri aka Onye Army, one of the commanders of the ESN, earlier declared wanted for his lead roles in planning, coordinating and executing the attack on the Imo State Police Command Headquarters and Imo State Headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

 

“Her arrest and the revelations from her confession assisted the police in the arrest of Onye Army, a major breakthrough in the quest to restore law and order in the South-East.

 

“Further investigations by the police team revealed that Gloria Okolie takes advantage of her gender and seemingly innocuous looks as camouflage to carry out espionage against military and police targets on behalf of IPOB/ESN.”

 

According to him, the suspect also received cash, drugs and weapons on behalf of IPOB/ESN and deliver same to their commanders in their camps.

 

The statement said: “Through her clandestine criminal activities she actively aided and abetted the multiple acts of murder, arson and malicious damage to both private and public property by the ESN.

 

“A lot of the deadly and unfortunate attacks on security personnel and assets, with numerous fatalities, have the imprimaturs of Gloria Okolie, the spy girl of ESN militants. Investigation is being concluded to arraign her for prosecution.”

 

Meanwhile, the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has commended officers for the fight against violent crimes in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Troops rescue 12 hostages from Boko Haram in Lake Chad

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF), have rescued 12 hostages from the Boko Haram terrorists enclave near Barkalam in Lake Chad. The Chief of Military Public Information, MNJTF, Col. Muhammad Dole, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Ndjamena, Chad and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. Dole said the […]
News

Ekiti Bishop preaches justice, equity

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Dio, Most Rev Felix Ajakaye, has said operators of the nation’s governance must uphold justice, equity and integrity for the country to make headway in resolving its numerous challenges. Ajakaye added that leadership at all levels must embrace transformation and genuine renewal of attitude to bring the country up […]
News

Why I didn’t interfere in IYC election, by Diri

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday said that rather than interfere in the just concluded election of the Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC), his administration was more concerned about de-politicising the umbrella bodies that represent the Ijaw nation. Speaking in Yenagoa, the state capital, when former Ijaw National Congress (INC) and IYC leaders visited him […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica