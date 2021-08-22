S’East attacks: Security operatives nab alleged IPOB/ESN informant

The Force Headquarters has announced the arrest of one Gloria Okolie, “for her (alleged) complicity in the series of deliberate and well-coordinated attacks on security formations, other critical national infrastructure including INEC offices and killing of security operatives in the South-Eastern part of the country”.

The 22-year old suspect was arrested during coordinated operations in the South East comprising the military, police and other security agencies

The Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Aremu Adeniran, who made the disclosure in a statement, said Okolie is an alleged member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN), whose job was to spy on military and other security formations.

Adeniran said: “The suspect, a native of Umutanza in Imo State, was arrested following ongoing investigations and implementation of special operation, Operation Restore Peace, to amongst other things, break the information, drugs and arms supply chain to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network in the South-East region.

“Police investigations revealed that Gloria Okolie is a member of IPOB/ESN in Imo State who worked closely with one Benjamin Uzoma Emojiri a.k.a ‘Onye Army’, one of the ESN commanders earlier declared wanted by the Police for his lead roles in planning, coordinating and executing the attack on the Imo State Police Command Headquarters and Imo State Headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

“Her arrest and the revelations from her confession, assisted the Police in the arrest of ‘Onye Army’, a major breakthrough in the quest to restoring law and order in the South-East region.

“Further investigations by the Police team revealed that Gloria Okolie takes advantage of her gender and seemingly innocuous looks as camouflage to carry out espionage against military and police targets on behalf of IPOB/ESN.”

He further disclosed that the suspect also serves as an intermediate person, who receives cash, drugs and weapons on behalf of IPOB/ESN and deliver same to their commanders in their camps.

