S’East coalition commends military over non-kinetic interventions in zone

Our Correspondent

The kinetic approach adopted by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) towards the restoration of peace in the South East zone, has attracted the commendation of an indigenous group with primary focus on sustainable development.

The group, South-East Coalition for Sustainable Development (SECSD), while commending ongoing efforts made by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, to return the South East to its rightful place, also urged Ndigbo – both home and in the Diaspora – to support the military in that regard.

In a statement, Monday, SECSD said ongoing school rehabilitation projects, improvement of laboratories in schools, provision of potable water, and other non-kinetic measures in the region, signify the actualisation of promises made by the defence chief, to ensure a peaceful and stable nation.

The group urged the youths to eschew all forms of violence, saying development cannot thrive where there is disorderliness.

According to the coalition: “On assumption of office, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Leo Irabor promised to use all available means for peace to reign in the country.

“We are grateful that the Armed Forces under him has gone ahead in the the implementation of activities aimed at having the people of the region live in peace.

“We plead with our people to support the military as the development strides associated with the Igbos is being eroded by the activities of a few.

“We cannot continue in this violence and wanton killings that is beginning to make us look like cannibals.

“We also welcome the promise by the CDS that the military and other security agencies will not tolerate any threat to the 2023 General elections. This is the time for our people to speak on who to govern their affairs. They must not be denied that right.”

