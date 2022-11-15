Politics

S’East coalition condemns Anambra Gov’s position on Obi

Our Correspondent

A group of Igbo professionals has condemned the position of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, on the 2023 presidential bid of one of his predecessors, Mr. Peter Obi, saying the Labour Party (LP) flag-bearer, is the candidate to beat.

It will be recalled that Governor Soludo had, a few days ago, declared that the LP presidential hopeful will not win next year’s presidential contest.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor was quoted as saying thus: “Let’s be clear: Peter Obi knows that he can’t and won’t win. He knows the game he is playing, and we know too, and he knows that we know.

“The game he is playing is the main reason he didn’t return to the All Progressives Grand Alliance. The brutal truth (and some will say, God forbid) is that there are two persons/parties seriously contesting for president: the rest is exciting drama!.

“That many Americans may not like the fact that Joe Biden (79 years) and Donald Trump (76 years) are two frontrunners for president in their parties does not remove the fact that if both of them emerge as candidates, definitely one of them will be president in 2024.

“As my brother, I wish him well and even pray for him. I told him during his courtesy call that my prayer is that he or Prof Umeadi of APGA would win, why not?

“That is from my heart but I also told him that my head and facts on the ground led me to know that its probability is next to zero (what I cannot say before you, I won’t say behind you).

“So I already told him my opinion. Indeed, there is no credible pathway for him near the first two positions, and if care is not taken, he won’t even near the third position.”

However, the group, which operates under the aegis of Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora, (CSEPNND), said it was taken aback by the position of the Anambra governor, considering the consensus, which Obi’s candidacy is enjoying among Nigerians.

A statement signed, Tuesday, by CSEPNND’s, National President, Prof. Madumere Chika, and National Secretary, Mazi Anayo Uchemba,said Obi candidacy is a national project which time of materialisation has come,

The statement reads in part: “We rise to condemn in strong terms the position of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo as it concerns the presidential ambition of the LP presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

“We want to use this opportunity to commend Nigerians, especially ObIdients, who have shown unity of purpose, as far as the 2023 presidential election is concerned.

“In a special way also, we salute the irreversible stand of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, and other respected groups and individuals, for demonstrating unparalleled patriotism and courage.

“The 2023 presidential election is a defining moment, where Nigerians will choose between the status, and a new order that will engender prosperity and growth.”

 

