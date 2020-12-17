S’East elders berate Kanu over security outfit’s formation

Our Reporter

Some elders under the aegis of the Conference of Igbo Elders for Peace and Development South East Elders have condemned the purported formation of an illegal security outfit code named “South East Security Network” by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

They have, accordingly, tasked governors of the South East region to immediately move against the action.

Besides, the elders called on the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo not only to denounce Kanu’s action but also advise people of the region against falling prey to Kanu’s illegal activities.

They, however, called on the South East governors to lead the way in forming a security outfit that would protect that region, similar to Amotekun formed by authorities of the South West Region.

This was as they charged the “South East governors and business men in the region to pull resources together and form a security outfits like Amotekun or civilian JTF backed by law, which can be controlled and be effective.”

The Igbo elders said while the recognised the desire of the people to protect themselves through community policing given the worsening security problems in the country, it must be done within the country’s established laws.

The elders, in a statement, said Kanu’s action does not have their blessings and asked Nigerians to see his action as personal and not representing the region.

In the statement signed by Dr Festus Edochie, National President and Barrister (Mrs) Esther Amadi, National Secretary of the group, respectively, the elders said its attention to the inglorious activities of Mr Kanu was drawn to a trending video of some misguided youths armed with prohibited firearms and dangerous weapons.

“We observe with utmost shock and concern a disturbing video of a group of some misguided youths’ codename ‘Eastern Security Network’, bearing arms and circulating on the social media.

“In the said video, the group which claimed to be operating somewhere in Anambra State carried AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons under the guise of providing security against violent crimes being committed by herdsmen in the region.

“We condemn this group and its activities in its entirety and call on all South East governors and well-meaning Ndigbo to come out and condemn this act of criminality being sponsored by a self-appointed leader of a proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” they said in the statement.

The Igbo elders added: “While we recognise perfectly the yearning and desire of every Nigerian today for community policing and self-security due to the insecurity in the country, we insist that it must be done in accordance with the law of the land and by the right people who are legally empowered to do so.

“No group or individual has the legal right to bear prohibited fire arms of that nature without the proper backing of the law .Hence we must all rise in the South East to not only condemn but also distant ourselves from this act without delay.”

Going further, the group said: “No doubt, the current security architecture of Nigeria has failed and Nigerians deserve to protect themselves but that must be done within the premise of the law.

“We are Nigerians and cannot form a parallel security arm that bear prohibited firearms for any reason in our region.

“It is not in the place of IPOB to organise such a group armed with automatic weapons, no lawful country or citizen will support that, even the civilian Joint Task Force which is supported by law with members assisting in fighting terrorism in Borno State and other parts of North East don’t use automatic weapons.

“In the South West, also Amotekun which is lawfully set up by the authorities in the region does not use automatic firearms.

“Bearing prohibited firearms under any guise is unacceptable,

“Only Dane guns and pump action rifles can be licensed in Nigeria. We have restrictions in Nigeria on the use of firearms and nobody is above this law. Criminals use these illegally,” the statement further read.

