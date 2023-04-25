News

S’East Govs, Adebanjo, Sultan, Others Headline Unity Summit In Enugu

Ahead of the second edition of ‘Handshake Across Nigeria Summit’ in Enugu, Igbo global think-tank, Nzuko Umunna has confirmed that eminent Nigerian patriots and life champions for a greater Nigeria will attend the summit.

The group in a statement signed by its head of Media Committee, Collins Steve Ugwu, said governors of the five South East States would be led by their Chairman, Chief David Umahi of Ebonyi State to the summit.

The group stated that the event will be co-chaired by the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and His Royal Majesty, Prof James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, Tor Tiv.

Other personalities expected at the event include the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, his Afenifere counterpart, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr Pogu Bitrus and Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Okey Emuchay.

The chairman of the Nzuko Umunna Handshake Across Nigeria planning committee, Ozichukwu Chukwu, indicated in the statement that Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, will deliver the keynote address on the theme: ‘Building Bridges for a New Nigeria,’ while other guest speakers include the spokesman of Northern Elders Forum, Dr Hakeem Baba Ahmed; Dr Regina Amadi Njoku; Senator Shehu Sani and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of the Yoruba Nation, Iba Gani Adams.

It further stated that the Sultan of Sokoto, His Royal Majesty Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar; His Royal Highest Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, chairman South East Council of Traditional Rulers; His Royal Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife; His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, Obi of Onitsha are royal fathers of the day.

The organisers revealed that going by interests and confirmations the ‘Handshake Across Nigeria Summit’ project is receiving, it is clear that consensus for peace in the country is above board from all patriots who believe that the wishes for true greatness must become a real-time testimony of the current generation.

It also stated that the project is dedicated to expanding friendships and cementing bonds between Ndigbo and other nationalities of Nigeria. “It will again raise the decibel of our strength in diversities, as our great heritage for our desired unity and development.”

