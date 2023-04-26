S’East Govs, Adebanjo, Sultan, Others To Attend Enugu Unity Summit

A head of the second edition of ‘Handshake Across Nigeria Summit’ in Enugu, Igbo global think-tank, Nzuko Umunna, has confirmed that eminent Nigerian patriots and life champions for a greater Nigeria will attend the summit.

The group in a statement by its head of media, Collins Steve Ugwu, said governors of the five South East States would be led by their Chairman, Chief David Umahi of Ebonyi State to the summit.

The group also said that the event will be Cochaired by the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and His Royal Majesty, Prof. James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, the Tor Tiv.

Other personalities expected at the event include the leader of Pan Niger Del – ta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark; his Afenifere counterpart, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr Pogu Bitrus and Secre