S’East govs are real enemies of Ndigbo, not Fulani herdsmen – Ohanaeze group

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has declared governors and political leaders of the South-East geopolitical zone as the real enemies of the region.

This is also as the group maintained that one of the New Year’s resolutions of the youths for 2023, should be to sack the South East governors from the political space, insisting that the latter are the real enemies of Ndigbo and not the Hausa or the Fulani as often insinuated.

The youth group described the Senators, Federal House Representatives members, State House of Assembly members, Ministers and other political office holders from the South-East as public officials who seem to have conspired against their own people.

The National President of the Council, Comrd. Igboayaka Igboayaka, in his press release, titled ‘Revealing The Real Igbo Enemies’ and obtained by New Telegraph, alleged that 75% of the victimization and marginalization meted out on Ndigbo are allegedly instigated by these same public officials both at state and federal level.

 

