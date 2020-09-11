S’East govs, Ohanaeze congratulate Iwuanyanwu at 78

Governors of South- East and the President- General of the apex socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo were among prominent Nigerians who gathered in Owerri, the Imo state capital to honour Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu on his 78th birthday.

While the governors described his footprints as indelible, President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo described Iwuanyanwu as one of Nigeria’s greatest nationalists. The South-East governors in their statement said that while they celebrated the life of Iwuanyanwu, the people of the region and beyond would continue to celebrate the values Iwuanyanwu had brought to politics and leadership.

The governors said: “We will continue to celebrate Chief Iwuanyanwu’s contribution to the political evolution of the country as well as the audacity of his inspiring disposition to ethical revolution.” In his speech, Nwodo observed that in spite of Iwuanyanwu’s towering political, social and economic status, the elder statesman retained such rare disarming humility hardly found among most accomplished Nigerian leaders. Nwodo further described Iwuanyanwu as ‘the pride and shield of his people.”

