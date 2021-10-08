News

S’East govs, political elites can’t decide for Biafra –IPOB

Posted on Author Onah Onah Comment(0)

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that governors and political elites of the South-East Region cannot decide for the group on self-rule from Nigeria A statement issued by Emma Powerful, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, said: “We are the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our able leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Our attention has been drawn to the laughable disgraceful statement credited to the South-East governors where they said that Igbo did not want to leave Nigeria, and threatened to create an anti- agitation group in the South East to checkmate IPOB. “We, therefore, wish to remind South-East governors that their disgraceful plan of creating another group to checkmate IPOB is dead on arrival.

“The people have lost confidence in them and just as their imaginary Ebubeagu security outfit, no such faceless group can survive in the South East”. The IPOB media secretary further said: “We want to remind South East governors and the Igbo political elite that they represent less than one percent of the Biafran population. More than 99 per cent of the people earnestly ask for Biafra, and the train has long left the station.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NBS: 36 states, FCT’s domestic debts hit N4.19trn

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Lagos highest with N493.3bn   Yobe least indebted state with N29.2bn   Total domestic debt stock of 36 states together with Federal Capital Territory (FCT) stood at N4.19 trillion out of Nigeria’s total debt portfolio of N31.01 trillion as of June 2020, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)  confirmed yesterday.   Lagos has the highest debt […]
News

USAID trains journalists, others on gender-based violence

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The United States Agency International Development (USAID) has trained security agents, Civil Society Organisations (NGOs), government officials, religion leaders, traditional rulers and journalists, on how to curb gender – based violence in the state. The workshop, which took place at Shaganliku Hotel, Birnin Kebbi, was aimed at finding lasting solutions to gender -based violence in […]
News Top Stories

Reps hail Buhari for signing Nigeria Police Act, 2020

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the Nigeria Police Act, 2020 Sponsor of the bill and chairman of the House of Representatives committee on Navy, Yusuf Gadgi, who gave the commendation, said the Act will no doubt promote intense security in states across the federation. Gagdi, who represents Kanam/Pankshin/ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica