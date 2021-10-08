S’East govs, political elites can’t decide for Biafra –IPOB

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that governors and political elites of the South-East Region cannot decide for the group on self-rule from Nigeria A statement issued by Emma Powerful, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, said: “We are the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our able leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Our attention has been drawn to the laughable disgraceful statement credited to the South-East governors where they said that Igbo did not want to leave Nigeria, and threatened to create an anti- agitation group in the South East to checkmate IPOB. “We, therefore, wish to remind South-East governors that their disgraceful plan of creating another group to checkmate IPOB is dead on arrival.

“The people have lost confidence in them and just as their imaginary Ebubeagu security outfit, no such faceless group can survive in the South East”. The IPOB media secretary further said: “We want to remind South East governors and the Igbo political elite that they represent less than one percent of the Biafran population. More than 99 per cent of the people earnestly ask for Biafra, and the train has long left the station.

Like this: Like Loading...