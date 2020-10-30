S’East govs resolve to defend ethnic groups, beg S’West, others on Ndigbo’s safety

…compensate victims of violent protests

South-East governors and other leaders of the zone yesterday rose from a crucial meeting in Enugu with a resolution to ensure safety and protection of all ethnic groups in the region. Also, the leaders similarly thanked other parts of country for protecting Igbo in their areas during the nationwide youth protests against police brutality tagged #EndSARS, which later turned violent, leading to loss of lives and destruction of properties.

The South-East leaders in a communiqué read by chairman of South-East Governors Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, after a marathon meeting which began from 1p.m. to 6.30p.m., the leaders sympathized with victims’ families, including the police and other security agencies, as well as all those who lost loved ones and properties in the protest. The South East leaders, however, promised to engage their youths to ensure a sustainable peace in the South-East and a glorious future for their children.

The communiqué reads: “We will protect all ethnic groups living in the South-East and we thank other parts of Nigeria for protecting our people in their areas too. “Each state in the South-East will set up a fund to assist the victims of the crisis, including the police, army and other security agencies as we’ll as civilians.

“The state governors are committed to addressing the concerns of our young people that are peculiar to various states and will engage the Federal Government and their colleagues in other states to address the other issues that are national.” At the meeting were Chairman of the South- East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebony State, Chief David Umahi, his Enugu and Abia States counterparts, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Chief Okezie Ikpeazu save Governors of Imo and Anambra States, Hope Uzodinma and Willie Obama who were represented by their deputies, Prof. Placid Njoku and Nkem Okeke. Others were President- General of pan-Igbo socio- cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo and a member of Imeobi (Inna caucus) of Ohanaeze, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, National Assembly members–Ike Ekweremadu, Senators Rochas Okorocha, Sam Egwu, Uche Ekwunife, Hon. Toby Okechukwu among others. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama also attended the meeting.

