S’East govs should liaise with freedom fighters against external attackers –Iba Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has called on the South-east governors to liaise with their freedom fighter, as, according to him, the region cannot afford to accommodate an internal security threat at this point in time. Adams also said that the regional outfits, being promoted to fight against crimes and criminalities will not lead to the disintegration of Nigeria as being feared in some quarters.

He was reacting to insinuations in some quarters,which are suggesting that security outfits such as the Amotekun in the Southwest and the newly formed Ebubeagu in the South-east are capable of tearing the county into pieces. He said: “I’d like to advise the South-east governors to liaise with their freedom fighters. The governors in the South-west never saw the freedom fighters as enemies; they may not have been close to them but don’t take them as enemies.

“So, I will advise the South-east governors and that region’s political class to emulate their South-west counterparts on this front. “They should reach out to their freedom fighters because they can’t afford the threat it poses. “There must be a synergy between the governors and these boys if the war on insecurity must be won. “If there are grey areas, they can sit on a round table and moderate their ideologies, but if you take them as enemies, that will signal a greater crisis; it will create an internal security threat. “Don’t forget there is already an external security threat that everyone is battling to contend with.

A common unity is what is needed to ward off these external aggressors, anything other than that the fight will be a mirage. Adams, who likened the level the country is at present to a wind of war blowing, insisted that no one can point to any region of the country that is safe at the moment. “I don’t think it will lead to the country’s disintegration because the level we are at present, the wind of war is blowing and as a matter of fact, you can’t point at any of the six geographical zones that we have now that is peaceful.

“Even the South-west that has always been peaceful has been taken over by pockets of herdsmen, ritualists, robbers, and other security threats that we have now. “But, the level of insecurity in the South-east presently is alarming, the same with the South-south region.” Moreover, the Aare Onakakanfo, said that the security threats in and around the country may persist if the Federal Government fails to pursue a political solution. “What I mean by this is for the Federal Government to allow regions to develop at their own pace.

“Regions should be allowed to control 60-70 per cent of their resources and their security architecture. “If this is not allowed and implemented, I foresee these crises continuing for a long time in all the regions. “It is the refusal of our political players at the federal level to do the needful that landed us where we are today.

So, urgent steps must be taken to arrest this ugly situation. “As it is now, the security issues have become a topic of discussion at the international circle and have succeeded or succeeding to drive away potential investors. “Even those that already have their investments here are gradually divesting to other neighbouring countries, especially to Ghana,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...